WWE were”Idiots” for not Pushing Former Eric Young as NXT Champion

As a wrestler of over 30 years, Eric Young is no stranger to championship gold, but one prize that has alluded him is the NXT Championship.

In 2016, Young signed with WWE after a lengthy run in Impact Wrestling and formed the group Sanity alongside Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, Nikki Cross, and briefly Sawyer Fulton.

The group did hold the NXT Tag Team Championships, but Young never captured the brand’s top prize, despite at least one of his Sanity cohorts thinking he was ready.

Speaking to the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, Dain said there was a window of time when he felt Young could’ve feuded with Shinsuke Nakamura who at the time held the NXT Championship.

That feud never transpired which remains a sore spot for Dain who said (via Bodyslam):

“wwe were idiots for not putting the NXT Championship on Eric Young while we were in NXT.” Killian Dain on Young’s push in WWE.

Young after WWE

Young captured his second Impact World Championship upon his return to the company following his April 2020 WWE release.

Eric Young’s career in WWE may not have gone as he (or Dain) may have hoped, but the Canadian wrestler has done well for him since.

At July 2020’s Slammiversary event, Young returned to Impact Wrestling and captured the promotion’s World Championship in September that same year.

Young’s reign would end the following month when he lost the title to Rich Swann.

At next weekend’s Slammiversary, Young will once again challenge for the Impact World Championship, now held by fellow Canadian Josh Alexander.