WWE In Talks to Host Australia Stadium Supershow (Report)

The Superstars of WWE could be heading down under in due time for a stadium event in Australia.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that the state government of Western Australia is “negotiating” with WWE to run a major stadium show.

Dave Meltzer writes that if successful, the likely city for the event would be Perth, which recently hosted a UFC show.

UFC shows outside the U.S. are, in essence, local governments bringing in UFC for tourism or other reasons, and WWE would bring a ton of attraction to Perth.

WWE in Australia

While Sydney may be approximately 10,000 miles from WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, the promotion has a solid history with Australia.

In 2002, over 56,000 fans filled Colonial Stadium for WWE’s Global Warning event, which saw The Rock defeat Triple H and Brock Lesnar to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event.

It would be over 14 years later that WWE would have taped content in Australia, filming matches for NXT in December 2016 that would air the next month.

70,000 fans packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2018 for Super ShowDown, and WWE has done several untelevised tours of Australia, the most recent being in 2019.

Homecoming

If this show goes ahead, it will be a homecoming for many of the Superstars in NXT and on the main roster.

On the main roster, recently returned Superstars Emma and Bronson Reed call Australia home, as does 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

NXT is also home to some exceptional Australian talent, including Duke Hudson, Xyon Quinn, Indi Hartwell, and Grayson Waller.