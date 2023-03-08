WWE in Talks With State Gambling Regulators to Legalize Betting On Match Results (Report)

WWE is looking to work with gambling regulators as a way to allow fans to legally bet on matches.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reported today that WWE has had talks with regulators in the states of Colorado and Michigan about legalized betting on “high-profile matches.”

The report added that WWE is working with EY (Ernst & Young) to secure the secrecy of match results to show the regulators that betting would not be impacted by results leaking before the bouts take place.

Other Possibilities

The report noted that should WWE be able to get this legalized then it could open the door for “legalized betting on other guarded, secret scripted events, such as future character deaths in TV series.”

The story added, “Allowing gambling on certain WWE matches would alter how matches are produced – and how storylines are created. In discussions about how gambling on wrestling could work, WWE executives have proposed that scripted results of matches be locked in months ahead of time, according to people familiar with the matter. The wrestlers themselves wouldn’t know whether they were winning or losing until shortly before a match takes place, said the people.”

WWE entered into an agreement with DraftKings in 2021 by naming them as their official gaming partner, which allows for free-to-play pools with DraftKings.