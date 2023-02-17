WWE Interested in AEW’s Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has some options on the table when his deal with AEW is up as he could stay with the promotion or be the next AEW star to jump ship to WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported today that numbers sources have overheard AEW founder Tony Khan say that Omega has substantial injury time that “could be” added to his deal if he decides to extend it.

The option has been confirmed to be in Omega’s contract, which is standard in AEW deals. One wrestler stated, “Considering that Omega has good representation, it might not necessarily be a slam dunk, or might have some concessions to it.”

Those in AEW don’t believe the injury time has been added yet. One source stated late last year that Omega’s deal would be up “soon” and Omega could be working without one, while another source stated, “Omega’s deal would not be up that soon” and dismissed that talk. Obviously, the latter was the case as that time period has passed.

Interest From WWE

Regarding WWE, several in the company believe that they can land Omega. While there is a rivalry between AEW and WWE, it’s been said Omega had a positive relationship with WWE. Triple H even discussed Omega coming to the promotion in 2018 before the launch of AEW.

The report added, “It was also reiterated to us that Omega has it written in his AEW contract that he has the freedom to appear in NJPW as long as it doesn’t conflict with AEW duties or an agreement is made.”