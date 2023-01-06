WWE Interested in Bringing Back Another Released Star

WWE may be bringing back another wrestler that they had released a few years ago, and that’s EJ Nduka.

The former NXT star was let go in May 2021 after having been with the company since 2019. He made his MLW debut the following month when his non-compete clause expired.

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has expressed interest in bringing Nduka back to the company.

The Interest

Meltzer wrote: “EJ Nduka, who has gotten rave reviews from management [in MLW], has his contract coming due imminently, and there is interest in him from multiple promotions, including WWE having expressed some interest in bringing him back.”

Meltzer continued by noting that his name has come up in AEW as well as Japan.

Heis currently one-half of the promotion’s Tag Team Champions along with Calvin Tankman. The tag team will defend their titles against The Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa’i & Juicy Finau) on Saturday’s Blood & Thunder event from Philadelphia.

Nduka is also booked for a show with the KAOZ promotion on February 26, 2023, in Monterrey, Mexico.

Before breaking into the wrestling business, he played for both the Indoor Football League and Canadian Football League.