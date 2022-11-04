WWE is Bringing Back Another Former Star

WWE has an interest in bringing back yet another wrestler as Triple H continues to look to shape the women’s division in his own way.

Fightful Select reported today that WWE is interested in bringing Mia Yim back to the company. The report noted that while there’s no word yet on a potential start date, she’s expected to be brought back soon.

WWE taped tonight’s SmackDown a week ago so that it won’t be then and not likely in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, but Monday’s Raw or next week’s SmackDown is possible.

Mia Yim’s Journey

WWE released Yim in November 2021 after a run on WWE Raw as Reckoning, and in between, being swapped between brands without appearing anywhere. Yim didn’t wrestle any matches for 15 months while being sidelined by WWE and having her non-compete run out.

When she could wrestle again once her non-compete clause expired, she spent five months with Impact Wrestling before wrapping up with the company after their set of Bound For Glory tapings last month.

Fightful was told that WWE was aware that her agreement with Impact was coming up and had an interest in anticipation of it. WWE brought Emma (Tenille Dashwood) back to the company after years of being away last week.