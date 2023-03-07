WWE King & Queen of the Ring Confirmed for May Premium Live Event

WWE will be adding some new royalty to their history books with the crowning of a new King and Queen of the Ring later this year.

It has been confirmed that the King and Queen of the Ring event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27.

WWE’s most recent coronation also happened in Saudi Arabia, at the Crown Jewel 2021 event.

At that show, Xavier Woods (who had rallied for the return of the KOTR tournament) was crowned King.

Zelina Vega, mere months after her return to WWE, bested Doudrop to win the ‘Queen’s Crown Tournament’ as WWE opted against calling her Queen of the Ring.

Unhappy

For the video package aired on Raw, WWE featured several Superstars, but two notable exceptions were Vega and Woods.

On Twitter, Vega expressed her displeasure at the fact that the most recent King and Queen of WWE were nowhere to be seen.

Love that the last and FIRST Queen Of The Ring wasn’t shown in that clip but ok ?? — ? QUEEN ZELINA ? (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 7, 2023

Woods also shared an edited clip of the video promo, which featured only himself and Vega.

Good to Be the King

The first King of the Ring tournament took place back in 1985, when Don ‘The Rock‘ Muraco captured the crown, besting the Iron Sheik in the finals.

In the following years, Harley Race, Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, Tito Santana, and Bret Hart would all be crowned King.

In 1993, WWE introduced the King of the Ring event to Television, with Bret once again winning, becoming the only two-time King of the Ring winner in history.