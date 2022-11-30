WWE Legend on Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series: “It Wasn’t Your Father’s WarGames”

Kevin Owens had approached Sami Zayn the night prior on SmackDown and suggested that Sami turn on The Bloodline before they turn on him. Jey overheard the conversation and asked Zayn if he had talked to anyone. Sami lied and Jey informed the Tribal Chief at Survivor Series.
Roman brought Sami into his locker room and the Honorary Uce promised that he had The Bloodline’s back. He proved it by hitting Owens with a low blow, a Helluva Kick and then stepping aside to allow Jey to hit the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.
WWE legend Jim Cornette recently discussed the main event of Survivor Series WarGames on episode 459 of the Jim Cornette Experience. Cornette stated one of the issues with the match is that the heels are way more over than the babyfaces.
Cornette noted how so many superstars had to wait around while the storyline between Owens and Zayn played out. He added that the match lasted 45 minutes but there was less than a half hour of action.
