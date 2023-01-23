WWE Made Steve Austin a Huge Money Offer for Match With Roman Reigns

Although WWE didn’t get their dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, the company has tried to make another major match happen. This time it features Steve Austin.

As previously reported, The Rock indicated that he wouldn’t be in ring shape in time for the match at WrestleMania 39 in April. The company knew about this for a while.

Fightful Select reports that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that was Reigns. The report noted, at the very least, Austin’s camp was approached with the possibility of it happening, which was said to have been for “enormous” money.

Past Talks

Last summer, it was reported that Austin was approached with a deal that wasn’t as appealing from a financial standpoint. After speaking with those in WWE, they claimed they hadn’t heard back on whether the most recent offer was accepted. One source indicated that another “big name” was offered in the months prior.

It was previously reported by WrestlingNews.co in December that the internal plans for top WrestleMania title matches called for Drew McIntyre/Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins one night and TBD/Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns another night.

Austin came out of retirement last year for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.