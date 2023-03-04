WWE Made Things Right with Crying Fan from Latest SmackDown

A young fan had a night at WWE SmackDown that they’ll never forget after being overcome with emotion during the show.

On last night’s episode of the blue brand, Rhea Ripley picked up a submission victory over her former tag-team partner Liv Morgan, in her latest momentum-building win ahead of WrestleMania 39.

When WWE’s cameras cut to the crowd, a young fan could be seen crying while being nurtured by an older guardian.

Get you a heel like Rhea Ripley that can make little kids cry. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VliWKx2ha7 — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) March 4, 2023

Making things Better

WWE has always claimed to be about putting smiles on the faces of fans, and that’s exactly what happened for this upset fan.

During a commercial break, the young fan was welcomed backstage and was able to greet Morgan, who was pleased to see she was feeling better.

You can check out the feel-good moment between Morgan and her fan in the tweet below.

OMG liv morgan got the little girl to come backstage, she’s everything pic.twitter.com/rcd7vOXJ45 — chey ?? (@womenswrestli17) March 4, 2023

Memorable WWE fans

This fan had a much better time at SmackDown after being able to hug the former Women’s Champion, but she’s not the only fan to have had quite the reaction.

Following The Miz‘s 2010 WWE Championship victory, a young fan was shown on camera, and her feelings on his Money in the Bank cash-in were clear.

‘Angry Miz Girl’ who’s real name is Cayley, was welcomed back to WWE later that year as part of the 2010 Slammy Awards, and would have an interaction on the show with The Miz.

In 2020, to mark a decade since her WWE moment, Cayley shared an autograph given to her by The Miz on Instagram.

Fans will also remember Ellis Mbeh, who’s reaction to the Streak being broken in 2014, would earn him the moniker of ‘Shocked Undertaker Guy.’