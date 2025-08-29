WWE Alum Melina Returning To The Ring After 3 Years

Former WWE Superstar Melina is set to make a return to the ring, and hopes that Paris, France is the setting of her triumphant return. On Facebook, Melina shared some photos of herself in the city of lights and hyped up her return to action.

Coming back to Paris means so much to me. When I was young, I dreamed of this city, and when I finally made it here with WWE, we left so quickly it broke my heart. Still, the beauty, culture, and spirit of Paris stayed with me all these years. Now, I’m beyond happy to return—not only to enjoy the magic of France, but also to step into the ring once again in the city where I won my second title. Tomorrow, I’ll be wrestling at #dragattackparis —grateful for this chance, grateful for the people here, and grateful for all of you who continue to support me. Merci, Paris. Je t’aime.

Melina’s return to the ring comes three years after her most recent match for WrestlePro in May 2022. That match saw the former WWE Women’s Champion lose to Scarlett Bordeaux, but Melina plans on a much different result this time around. Melina’s match in Paris will come mere days before WWE takes over the French capital for their Clash in Paris PLE.

It remains to be seen if Melina’s return is a one-off, or the start of something bigger for the veteran wrestler. But with Melina proving she can still hit the splits in a separate Facebook post, fans can expect a nostalgic performance from the former Divas/Women’s Champion.