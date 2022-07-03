Who is the Mystery Man behind WWE’s cryptic vignette?

WWE has fans talking following a mysterious vignette that aired during Money in the Bank.

MITB is currently taking place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is featuring two MITB ladder matches.

Just before the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Natalya got started, there was a video package of Kevin Owens.

That clip wasn’t what had the attention of the viewers, however. It was the clip that was played right after it.

Who Did WWE Tease?

The video after the KO showcase was rather ominous and featured a cross and some callbacks to WWE characters of old. A superstar, who could not be identified, was briefly in the video as well.

Speculation has run wild on who exactly is the person in question. Naturally, social media ran with this claiming it’s a sign that Bray Wyatt will be making his return to WWE.

WrestleVotes has responded to that idea, telling fans to not get their hopes up.

Don’t get overly excited about that vignette… #MITB — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 3, 2022

Wrestling podcaster Sam Roberts shared an interesting theory:

Watch back. Lots of attitude era references. Eddie, Angle, Hardys, Dudley’s…



Where you at @EdgeRatedR? https://t.co/5f7njhY8dS — Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 3, 2022

Edge hasn’t been seen since being kicked out of The Judgment Day group that he created. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley brought Finn Balor to the group to replace Edge. Priest laid out the “Rated-R Superstar” with a Conchairto.

Of course, Kevin Owens was more intrigued by his own video package.

Hey @WWE, I liked that video package you guys aired about me.



My dad also liked it.



Thanks! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 3, 2022

