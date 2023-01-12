WWE Requests Protective Order Against MLW in Lawsuit

WWE hopes to secure a protective order for its anti-trust lawsuit with Major League Wrestling.

On Jan. 11, 2022, MLW filed a lawsuit against the WWE. The lawsuit alleges that WWE tried to halt MLW from finalizing media deals with Tubi and Vice TV. MLW also claims that WWE tried to poach talent away from the company.

When the anti-lawsuit was filed, MLW CEO Court Baurer said, “WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable.” He continued, “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”

WWE has attempted to dismiss the lawsuit but hasn’t succeeded. On Dec. 14, 2022, it was reported that the case is expected to move forward. The week prior, our’s Andrew Ravens reported that “MLW laid out the materials they were seeking in discovery.”

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that WWE has requested a protective order to prevent the company from providing discovery material.

“World Wrestling Entertainment filed a motion with the United States District Court, Northern District of California, San Jose Division on January 5th, seeking a protective order from the court that would suspend WWE’s obligation to search for and produce materials requested by MLW in regard to the lawsuit Major League Wrestling brought against them last year,” said the report.

WWE Reason for Requesting a Protective Order

WWE believes the company should wait to provide material for discovery as it’s still being determined if the court will have jurisdiction over the case. Johnson also reports that “…WWE’s stance is that if the Court decides they are not dismissing MLW’s antitrust allegations against the company, the remaining allegations would likely land in State Court, which could require WWE to begin the discovery process anew, at an additional cost to the company.”

The report also shared that MLW wants documents from WWE regarding”…all lawsuits, claims, or complaints, threatened or actual,” made by WWE’s employees (not just professional wrestlers) in connection with WWE employment or contractor agreements.”

It’s unclear if WWE’s request to get a protective order will be granted. WWE could also try to settle the matter out of court, especially with hopes of potentially selling the company.