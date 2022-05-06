WWE Never Planned For Tag Team Title Unification At WrestleMania Backlash (Report)

WWE reportedly never had plans for a tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

When The Usos first started their feud with RK-Bro, it was centered around trying to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Roman Reigns specifically gave Jimmy and Jey an order to lay claim to the Raw tag team gold.

While the stage was set for The Usos vs. RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns interrupted the contract signing. Randy Orton and Riddle were ambushed, and the contract was destroyed. Drew McIntyre then hit the ring and sent Reigns packing with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Now, it’ll be a non-title six-man tag team match. The Bloodline will take on McIntyre and RK-Bro.

Title Unification Never In The Cards

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE never had the intent of booking a tag team title unification match. Simply put, WWE didn’t have a challenger lined up for Reigns at the WrestleMania Backlash event.

It had been reported previously that WWE didn’t want to rush a Reigns vs. McIntyre program.

WrestleMania Backlash will take place inside the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8. Here is what the lineup looks like just a couple of days away from the event: