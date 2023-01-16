WWE News Roundup: Early Raw Preview, CNN Covers Vince’s “Ruthless” Return, Batista Movie Trailer & More

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Arena:

Bobby Lashley will address the WWE Universe

What’s next for The Judgment Day?

We’re just two weeks out from the Royal Rumble, so we can also expect more hype for the upcoming premium live event.

Vince’s Ruthless Return

CNN is the latest mainstream media outlet to cover Vince McMahon‘s dramatic return to WWE’s Executive Board of Directors.

The article dives into McMahon “ruthlessly” getting his job back at WWE despite allegations of sexual assault and misuse of company funds.

“.. the real-life saga playing out in World Wrestling Entertainment’s corporate office over the last several weeks surpasses even what most of what those performers and their backstage colleagues could dream up.” – CNN

Knock at the Cabin

Dave Bautista is hyping his latest film, Knock at the Cabin, a suspense thriller that arrives in theaters on February 3, 2023. According Buatista, this one will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

I ain’t givin’ away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don’t miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan pic.twitter.com/VdsM6pmrdp — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 15, 2023

Heyman and “The Other Brock”

Finally, the FOX network tapped Paul Heyman to promote this weekend’s NFL Wildcard game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Heyman touted 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy, who has delivered big results for the team and will remain the starting quarterback for the remainder of the playoffs. The battle cry paid off, as Prudy led the 49ers to victory. The 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23.