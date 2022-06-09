WWE Nixed Plans of New Gimmick for Former Superstar

A former WWE Superstar was set for a fresh gimmick but plans went awry.

WWE is known for creating new gimmicks and changing characters. In the case of one former superstar, that was a sign that he was in store for something on the roster.

Unfortunately for him, it didn’t pan out that way.

Harry Smith Denied Initial Plans

(via Bloodsport)

Harry Smith entered WWE’s developmental system in 2006. He joined the main roster the following year. His greatest success with the company was during his tag team run with Tyson Kidd as The Hart Dynasty.

Smith ended up being released in the summer of 2011.

After having a resurgence in NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and MLW, Smith was brought back to WWE but he was never seen on TV during his second run.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Smith revealed that WWE never went through with plans to give him a new gimmick.

“I don’t know what they were waiting for, the only thing I was told was, I was going to be debuting on SmackDown and they were going to call me ‘The Stampede Stud.’

“It just never happened, it wasn’t my fault. I showed up more than in shape. I saw Vince and he was like ‘oh you’re looking good kid.’”

Smith competed in a dark match back in July 2021 but was released by the company in November of that year.