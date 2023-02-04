WWE NXT and Reality of Wrestling Announce Partnership

WWE and Booker T‘s Reality of Wrestling have announced a partnership involving NXT.

In a social media post, Reality of Wrestling said “Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else.”

Ivy Nile will be competing on Saturday, February 11 in Texas City.

Don’t miss the chance to see NXT’s @ivynile_wwe in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City. pic.twitter.com/5vGqGCd5wa — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) February 4, 2023

Booker T tweeted that he is “excited to merge my NXT favorites with the roster of my students at ROW.”

Excited to merge my @WWENXT favorites with the roster of my students at @TheOfficialROW! Don’t miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can’t wait to see @ivynile_wwe in the World Gym Arena! https://t.co/9zYvls8WEP — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) February 4, 2023

NXT Allowing Talent to Work Indies

(WWE)

NXT’s current Women’s Champion, Roxanne, is a product of ROW. She and Booker T both competed in the Royal Rumble matches last Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer had previously said “if I get an invitation I’m definitely going to execute it.”

Bryan Alvarez tweeted that “NXT is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward, which is a pretty big deal.” It is unclear if any other indie promotions will be involved or if it just ROW.

NXT is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward, which is a pretty big deal — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 4, 2023

At this point yes, future to be determined https://t.co/7DFSfrXs5k — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest.