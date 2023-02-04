WWE NXT and Reality of Wrestling Announce Partnership

WWE and Booker T‘s Reality of Wrestling have announced a partnership involving NXT.
In a social media post, Reality of Wrestling said “Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else.”
Ivy Nile will be competing on Saturday, February 11 in Texas City.
Booker T tweeted that he is “excited to merge my NXT favorites with the roster of my students at ROW.”
NXT Allowing Talent to Work Indies
NXT’s current Women’s Champion, Roxanne, is a product of ROW. She and Booker T both competed in the Royal Rumble matches last Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer had previously said “if I get an invitation I’m definitely going to execute it.”
Bryan Alvarez tweeted that “NXT is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward, which is a pretty big deal.” It is unclear if any other indie promotions will be involved or if it just ROW.
