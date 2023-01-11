WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Results: Breakker vs. Waller, Battle Royal

The January 10, 2023 episode of WWE NXT touted New Year’s Evil, aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Dijak defeated Tony D’Angelo

Winners of Gauntlet: Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey).

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller via countout

Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker

Jinder Mahal defeated Julias Creed.

Gauntlet Match

Pretty Deadly wants another shot at The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Titles after losing them at NXT Deadline.

On this show, Pretty Deadly held a gauntlet match against three teams to earn a future title shot.

They quickly beat a bootleg Rockers team. Woods and Kingston came out and gave them a real challenge against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

Pretty Deadly thought they were going to face Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Instead, Jensen & Briggs were shown laid out by a returning Gallus, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, who then defeated Pretty Deadly.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak in a singles match was booked.

The finish saw D’Angelo tossed Stacks to the floor before Dijak hit D’Angelo with a big boot for the pinfall win. This opened the show.

Dijak interfered in D’Angelo’s North American title bout two weeks ago despite Stacks’ telling him not to do so by costing D’Angelo the title. On last Tuesday’s show, it was revealed that Dijak had kidnapped and tortured Stacks before their match. Dijak accepted D’Angelo’s challenge for New Year’s Evil after winning a match against Stacks.

The victor of the bout between Dijak and D’Angelo will seemingly challenge the North American Champion Wes Lee in the near future based on Lee indicating the winner of the bout will get the title shot.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker in a singles match took place.

Dempsey vs. Walker was originally scheduled for last week’s show. However, commentators noted that Dempsey was not cleared to compete. Dempsey was shown taking off his arm sling during a match between Gulak and Andre Chase. Gulak won it via submission.

Dempsey went over with his submission finisher.

Battle Royal

A 20-woman battle royal was held, with the winner facing NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day next month.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jane vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Jakara Jackson vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley vs. Zoey Stark vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Ivy Nile vs. Amari Miller vs. Layra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz vs. Dani Palmer.

Last Tuesday, Toxic Attraction did a promo about how, after Mandy Rose (who wasn’t named) lost the title to Roxanne Perez. They said they would rebuild the group brick by brick. This drew several NXT stars, which ultimately led to an all-out brawl among the women’s roster. After that, Perez made an appearance and declared that a battle royal would happen, with the winner receiving a title opportunity against Perez at Vengeance Day in February.

Jayne and Dolin were the final two in the match. Jayne super kicked her after faking like she was going to toss her out of the ring. They both fell to the floor at the same time after brawling. There was confusion in storyline and then it was announced that both were the winners. Perez came out to stare them down.

It will be a triple threat match at Vengeance Day.

Title Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended his title against Grayson Waller in the main event. Waller earned the title match after winning the Iron Survivor Series match at Deadline last month.

The match was in the middle of the show.

At one point, Waller sent Bron into the corner and the rope broke. Waller hit Bron with a nasty knee strike. Later in the match, Waller fell out of the ring after the rope broke when he was on the middle rope. The finish was when Waller couldn’t get back into the ring and the match ended in a countout.

It was later announced Breakker would defend the NXT Title against Waller in a steel cage at Vengeance Day.

