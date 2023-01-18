WWE NXT Results (1/17): Tag Team Headliner, Breakker & Waller Talk

The January 17, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Apollo Crews & Axiom def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Sol Ruca def. Alba Fyre.

Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley)

Thea Hail def. Valentina Feroz

Tyler Bate def. Javier Bernal.

Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria def. Toxic Attraction

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Apollo Crews and Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams took place in a tag team match.

This was the opening match on the card and ended when Crews won with a roll on Hayes up in a fun match.

Toxic Attraction Speak

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) did a promo on this show after the two women earned an NXT Women’s Title match against Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.

Last week, they were the final two wrestlers in the match and they eliminated each other at the same time so WWE went with both stars.

They cut a promo about how the fans couldn’t believe they made it to the finish. They mocked the fans for thinking they were turning on each other. They said they fell at the same time on purpose and said Toxic Attraction’s revenge tour was in full effect. Lyra Valkyria came out and noted she almost won the match. They attacked her until Perez came out.

This set up a tag team match for later in the show. The babyfaces went over despite Cora Jade getting involved.

Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller Speak

WWE had NXT Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk ahead of their rematch inside a cage at NXT Vengeance Day. Breakker won their match last week by countout on the New Year’s Evil special.

Waller said that Bron has beaten everyone except for him. He said Bron was everything he thought he would be. He vowed to beat Bron at Vengeance Day.

Bron did a sitdown interview where he noted he got caught with the running knee. He said he will prove the doubters wrong who thought he didn’t win the match last week.

"He would be an absolute disgrace, to be the leader of the NXT brand."#WWENXT Champion @bronbreakkerwwe is not holding back on his #VengeanceDay challenger @GraysonWWE ? pic.twitter.com/k8L1Fqnz8B — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2023

"It doesn't matter if the cage breaks, the ring breaks, I'm gonna pin Bron Breakker."@GraysonWWE is ready to become #WWENXT Champion at NXT #VengeanceDay. pic.twitter.com/JOezENGfpW — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2023

New Day Speak

NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) were part of the show.

This comes after they were confronted by a returning Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) on the January 10 episode. Gallus beat Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson), which prevented the former champions from earning an NXT Tag Team Title bout.

New Day noted that they will be facing Gallus at Vengeance Day. Pretty Deadly came out and said that they’ve been jumping through hoops to get the title shots. Gallus came out and said they’re all about ruining people’s good time.New Day threw out the challenge for a fight. Pretty Deadly attacked them and a brawl broke out. They will meet in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day.