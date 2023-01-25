WWE NXT Results (1/24): Women’s Championship Summit, Title Match

The January 24, 2023 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Tiffany Stratton def. Indi Hartwell

JD McDonagh def. Andre Chase.

Kiana James & Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) def. Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) def. Drew Gulak & Hank Walker

Elektra Lopez def. Wendy Choo

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Sol Ruca and Alba Fyre

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

More Build

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day next month. So what did WWE do to further build to the event?

Waller came out and talked trash about how he could smell a dog coming. He wanted to make another viral moment. Bron could be seen pushing his way through security guards. Him and Waller got into a brawl before being separated by wrestlers. Waller sent him through the barricade.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre in a 2-on-1 match was booked.

The champions intervened to stop Isla Dawn from attacking the referee with a baseball bat after she cost Fyre a match against Sol Ruca last week. But instead of calming her down, Fyre ended up challenging the champions to a match.

Sol Ruca was revealed as Fyre’s partner. The match was the headliner. The champions went over. Post-match, Kiana James and Fallon Henley appeared to challenge the champs to a match at Vengeance Day.

Thea Hail Award Ceremony

A Thea Hail award ceremony was booked after she picked up a win over Valentina Feroz on last week’s show. Elektra Lopez came out prior to the finish of the match and handed Feroz a pair of brass knuckles, but Feroz refused to use the weapon. The distraction ultimately cost her the match.

Andre Chase was dressed up in graduation attire. Chase stated that Hail showed courage and confidence last week. He awarded a plaque to Hail for getting her first win. Hail said she loves the fan and the student section.

JD McDonaugh came out to mock the segment. JD said that when you hang around Chase U, a win is a big deal considering their record. He said that they’re losers and to get out of his ring. Chase challenges him to a fight then attacked JD.

Vengeance Day Women’s Championship Summit

A Vengeance Day summit between new Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne took place. Perez, Lyra Valkaria, defeated Toxic Attraction on last Tuesday’s show.

Dolin and Jayne argued to start it off. Jayne said that she dragged Dolin to success. Dolin mocked her for throwing up before matches. Dolin said Perez will be the shortest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in history. They all said they would win. Dolin and Jayne then attacked Perez. They put her through a table and stood tall with the title to close the show.