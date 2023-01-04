WWE NXT Results (1/3/23): Crews vs. Hayes, Contract Signing

The January 3, 2023 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) def. Apollo Crews

Axiom def. Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes)

Dijak def. Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo)

Alba Fyre def. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolutions Match

Oro Mensah def. Javier Bernal

Drew Gulak (with Hank Walker) def. Andre Chase (with Thea Hail and Duke Hudson)

Kofi Kingston def. Joe Gacy

Extreme Resolution Match

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution Match took place.

Following Deadline, where Dawn defeated Fyre, they have continued their conflict. Prior to a match against Sol Rouca two weeks ago, Dawn attacked Fyre twice, once backstage and once as she entered the ring. They traded words last week.

They brawled backstage. Fyre tried to drop several ladders onto her. Fyre put her into a chair and hit her with a trash can lid. Fyre dumped a bunch of chairs onto her.

They made it back into the ring. They used various weapons. Dawn smashed her hand with the steel steps. Fyre hit a front senton off the top rope to the outside, but the table didn’t break. Fyre sent her through the table for the win.

A MASSIVE brawl between the ENTIRE NXT Women's Division ends up with #WWENXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe announcing a No.1 Contender's Battle Royal at #NewYearsEvil! pic.twitter.com/mjrI6Mqpfi — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2023

Contract Signing

Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker had a contract signing for their title match New Year’s Evil next week.

Bron Breakker saw a video of Grayson Waller explaining on last week’s show that he wasn’t at NXT since he was back in Australia. After the video ended, Breakker smashed the TV because he was still upset about being knocked out two weeks earlier while attempting to spear Waller.

Ths was the main event segment. Waller talked some trash. Bron was trying no sell Waller’s shots at him and be extra nice. This was getting underneath the skin of Waller. Bron said Waller can talk all he wants because come next week, he will get his. Waller said that Bron is overrated and stole his dad’s gimmick. Bron punched Waller then laid him out with his finisher then hit an outside dive.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews took place.

After losing to Bron Breakker at Deadline last month, Apollo Crews made a comeback two weeks ago on an episode of NXT. Hayes cut off his promo, and the two exchanged words. Williams competed against Axiom after Axiom disqualified him for losing to Hayes.

The match opened the show with Hayes going over with his finisher. It was a really good match. Post-match, Axiom took out Williams.

Trick Williams vs. Axiom

Trick Williams vs. Axiom happened in a singles match. They kept it short with Axiom going over with his finisher.

Andre Chase vs. Drew Gulak

Andre Chase vs. Drew Gulak in a singles match was booked.

During last week’s episode, Dempsey interrupted a training session led by Drew Gulak in pursuit of a match for this week. Walker accepted the match by stating that it would be an exhibition match. Walker had joined Gulak for the training session.

Drew with a dragon sleeper and body scissors for the win.