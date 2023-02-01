WWE NXT Results (1/31/23): Final Vengeance Day Build, Tag Team Invitational

The January 31, 2023 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Indus Sher def. Creed Brothers

Zoey Stark def. Indi Hartwell

Dijak def. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone).

Tyler Bate def. Axiom.

Stevie Turner def. Dani Palmer.

Drew Gulak def. Charlie Dempsey

Duke Hudson & Andre Chase def. Mailk Blade & Edris Enofe and Duke Hudson & Andre Chase and The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid).

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Final Build

What did WWE do for the final build for the steel cage match between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day?

They did a video package where both stars were talking trash. Waller vowed to become the champion and go viral while Breakker vowed to break him.

The New Day Tag Team Invitational

The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson took place in The New Day Tag Team Invitational with the winners being added to the fatal 4-way bout at Vengeance Day. That upcoming bout will also see NXT Tag Team Champions New Day vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).

The match served as the main event when Chase U went over with their finisher on Reid.

Tag Team Match

Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers in a tag team bout was booked.

Following The Creeds’ victory against Drew Gulak & Hank Walker on last Tuesday’s NXT, Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal confronted them and challenged them to a match.

The match opened the show. Juilus knocked Ivy off the apron and this led to the finish where he was pinned after taking a chokeslam.

Let’s Talk

Roxanne Perez responded to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction’s Jacey Jayne and Gigi Dolin where she was put through a table. Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Title against them this Saturday in a triple threat match.

They did a split interview where Perez was on one side while Toxic Attraction were on the other. Perez talked about how surreal everything is to here to get to this moment. Toxic said that she has no chance to win. Jayne said that Perez peaked at 21 years old and it is all coming to an end. Dolin said that she messed up when she went up against Toxic. Perez went to the other room and a brawl broke out.