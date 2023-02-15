WWE NXT Results (2/14/23): Jacy Jayne Explains Her Action, Bron Breakker Returns

The February 14, 2023 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Tyler Bate def. Grayson Waller.

Tiffany Stratton def. Thea Hail.

Axiom def. Damon Kemp.

Wes Lee (c) def. Von Wagner to retain North American Title

Charlie Dempsey def. Hank Walker.

Meiko Satomura & Roxanne Perez def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jacy Jayne Explains Her Actions

Jacy Jayne explained why she turned on Gigi Dolin last week after losing to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a three-way bout at NXT Vengeance Day.

She said that the name that is on everyone’s tongue is her after last week. She said she doesn’t regret what she did last week and the only thing she does regret is not doing it earlier. She wants to see the moment again and aired the footage again. She said that Gigi wasn’t the victim and her days of taking all the credit are over. She called her Janetty, a play on Marty Janretty. She said that she’s done protecting Gigi.

Bron Breakker Returns

NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his return to the weekly TV show after retaining his title over Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day inside of a steel cage.

Breakker said tonight feels a little different and his next challenge feels bigger. He said that this is the match that everyone wants to see. Jinder Mahal walked out instead. Mahal said a great champion should expect the unexpected. Mahal praised him for putting NXT on his back and the stress that comes with it. He knows what it’s like to be the champion. Mahal challenged Breakker to a title match on next week’s show. Breakker called Indus Sher the new 3MB.

Tag Team Match

Meiko Satomura & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Following their defeat at Vengeance Day, Carter and Chance approached Perez in a backstage interview last week and dared her to find a partner. As a result, the match was made. Perez called Satomura, who she later revealed would be joining her.

This served as the main event of the show. Perez went over with the Pop Rox. Post-match, Meiko challenged Perez to a title match. Perez said it would be her honor. They had a showdown to close the show.

Open Challenge

Wes Lee held an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship.

Lee, who successfully defended the North American Championship at Vengeance Day, informed Tony D’Angelo and Stacks backstage that they could challenge the championship in his open challenge.. Hank Walker later told Drew Gulak that he might be the one to respond to the challenge. When Charlie Dempsey entered and challenged him, the two decided to rematch.

Von Wagner answered the challenge. Lee quickly beat him with his finisher.

Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller

Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller took place in a singles match. It opened the show. Waller tried to roll him up and use the ropes, but the referee saw it and Bate reversed it and pinned him.