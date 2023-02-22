WWE NXT Results (2/21/23): Breakker vs. Mahal, Hartwell vs. Jayne

The February 21, 2023 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Ilja Dragunov def. Trick Williams.

The DYAD def. Chase U.

Gallus def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

Tony D’Angelo def. Von Wagner.

Alba Fyre def. Ivy Nile

NXT Champion Bron Breakker def. Jinder Mahal

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE set up this bout last week when Breakker was about to call out Trick Williams only for Mahal to interrupt and told him he would become NXT Champion, leading to the match being booked.

The main event match saw the Creed Brothers brawl with Saurav and Veer to the backstage area. Bron blocked Mahal’s finisher and hit a spear for the win.

Post-match, Grayson Waller took over the TV truck and invited Shawn Michaels to appear on the Waller Effect next week.

Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne

Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne in a singles match took place.

Jayne gave an explanation of her reasons for turning against her Toxic Attraction partner Gigi Dolin two weeks ago. She stressed how tired she was of playing the role of the third wheel. Jayne claimed that she was the last lady left in Toxic Attraction and that she was the talk of the town. Hartwell responded to Jayne’s message later in the show and made it obvious that she wouldn’t just skip to the front of the line that quickly.

The match took place in the second hour of the show with Jayne getting most of the offense before putting her away with her finisher. Post-match, Dolin returned and attacked Jayne.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Ilja Dragunov wrestled Trick Williams on this show.

Dragunov had been out since October due to an injury, but he made a comeback on NXT two weeks ago and cost JD McDonagh his bout with Carmelo Hayes. he was en route to the ring. Williams was defeated by Dragunov, and the next week, the former NXT UK Champion was declared eliminated by Hayes’ hype man. Williams ambushed Dragunov from behind after McDonagh caused a distraction, setting up their match for the next week.

JD McDonaugh came out and joined commentary. The opening contest came to a close when Dragunov went over with his finisher.

.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @_trickwilliams are going back and forth in a great one to kick off #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/veNX3IzHF3 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2023

Tag Team Match

Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) was booked.

It had a lead-in of Tyler Bate doing an in-ring promo thanking the fans for supporting him on his journey. hase U saved Bate from Schism, who were about to attack him. Ava Raine played mind games with Thea Hail at ringside leading to the heels hitting their tag team finisher to Hudson.