WWE NXT Results (2/28/23): Open Challenge, Hayes vs. Bate

The February 28, 2023 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Wes Lee def. Nathan Frazier to retain North American Title

Indus Sher (Veer Mahan & Sanga) def. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.

Meiko Satomura def. Zoey Stark

Sol Ruca def. Elektra Lopez

Tiffany Stratton def. Katana Chance

Axiom def. Hank Walker

Carmelo Hayes def. Tyler Bate

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Open Challenge

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee opened the show with an Open Challenge. So who answered it?

Nathan Fraiser did and as expected, they put on a heck of a match that saw Lee go over with his finisher.

Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match took place.

Satomura is slated to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title at the upcoming Roadblock edition of NXT TV. Last week on NXT, Stark cut a promo about how didn’t like the fact that Satomura had gotten a championship match ahead of her so she vowed to make her pay for it.

The match had some time and was a good effort by both ladies. Meiko went over with her finisher. Post-match, Perez and Meiko had a staredown to further hype their match.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

.@Carmelo_WWE and Tyler Bate are going back and forth in an absolute classic right now!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Nc7gVnZnul — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023

Gigi Dolin Speaks

Gigi Dolin did a promo segment on this show about returning last week and attacking Jacy Jayne, who turned on her a few weeks ago during a segment with Bayley after they lost a triple threat match at Vengeance Day while wrestling NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Dolin stood at the entrance way with a flower in her hand. Gigi said that three weeks ago, her life changed when Jayne turned on her. She said that isn’t the first time she’s had someone turned on her who she thought was family. Gigi said that Jayne made her realize who she really is. She said that Jayne and Toxic Attraction was all about material things. She said that her mother is just like Jayne who put her down. She said that she escaped her mother and now has escaped Jayne. She said next week at Roadblock, she will take all of her anger and put the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction.