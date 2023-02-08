WWE NXT Results (2/7/23): Bayley Appears, Ilja Dragunov Returns

The February 7, 2023 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Zoey Stark def. Sol Ruca

Dabba Kato def. Dante Chen.

Isla Dawn (w/ Alba Fyre) def. Tatum Paxley.

Carmello Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def JD McDonagh.

Lyra Valkyria def. Valentina Feroz (w/ Wendy Choo).

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ Tony D’Angelo) def. Odyssey Jones.

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) def. Chase University (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

Carmelo Hayes Opens, Ilja Dragunov Returns

Carmelo Hayes opened the show with Trick Williams where they bragged about Hayes’ win over Apollo Crews at Vengeance Day. He said it is his destiny to call out this man…. JD McDonagh came out instead and said it sounded like Hayes was going to call for an NXT Title shot. JD said Hayes isn’t ready to be the NXT Champion and he couldn’t hold his jock strap. Hayes said he has beat everyone in NXT. This set up a match for tonight.

Hayes went over thanks to a distraction from a returning Ilja Dragunov, who took out Williams at ringside.

Bayley Appears

Bayley appeared for a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Jayne and Dolin came up short in the triple threat match with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day.

Bayley said she was there because she loves NXT and Toxic Attraction. She brought them out and asked what happened at Vengeance Day. They blamed each other for losing the bout. Bayley wanted them to think about what would happen if they split up. They both thought they would succeed on their own. Bayley said that they would get there quicker with a ride or die. They made up and Jayne said no matter what, she will always be her sister. Jayne wanted to have one more run. Gigi wanted to have a run at the Women’s Tag Team Titles held by Damage CTRL. Bayley wanted them to hug it out and they did. Jayne superkicked Gigi then tossed her into the door. This closed the show.

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match took place. This was the first match of the night. Stark went over with her finisher to win the bout. Post-match, Ruca laid out Stark, who was trying to add insult to injury.

The two stars also faced off one-on-one last November with Stark picking up the win.

Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria

Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria was booked in a singles match.

After a match between Cora Jade and herself did not take place on last week’s NXT, Valkyria issued a challenge, claiming Jade must have changed her mind. Feroz agreed to the challenge for this show.

This match took place in the second hour. Elektra Lopez came out during the bout. This led to a distraction and Lyra hit a spin kick finisher for the win.