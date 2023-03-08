WWE NXT Roadblock Results (3/7/23): Title Match, Shawn Michaels Appears

The March 7, 2023 episode of WWE NXT, touted as Roadblock, aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Roadblock Results

Tony D’Angelo def. Dijak in a Jailhouse Street Fight

Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers def. Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher.

Gigi Dolin def. Jacy Jayne.

Joe Gacy def. Andre Chase.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez def. Meiko Satomura.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defended her title against Meiko Satomura.

After Satomura and Perez defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Satomura grabbed the microphone where she told Perez that since she did something for Perez, then she could do something for her. She wanted the NXT Women’s Championship before Perez said it would be an honor. This was the set up.

The match served as the main event. Meiko controlled most of it as Perez couldn’t mount any offense for a while. Perez rolled her up for the win. Post-match, Meiko raised her hand, but Perez collapsed. She was checked on by the medical staff and was stretchered out. This closed the show.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Indus Sher & Jinder Mahal vs. The Creed Brothers & Bron Breakker in a six-man tag team match was booked.

The heels have been feuding with The Creed Brothers for several weeks now. The Creeds tried to get Damon Kemp, their former Diamond Mine teammate, to be their partner despite the bad blood between them, but he heeled it up. Breakker walked up and offered to team with them and it was made.

The match took place in the first hour. The babyfaces had matching attire and got the upperhand heading into the commercial break where they all hit outside dives. Once back from break, the heels took over. The Creeds pinned Sangh with their finisher.

The Challenge

Later in the broadcast, Breakker came out to say that he was saving this for next week, but figured he would do it now. He thinks the biggest match should happen at the biggest stage. There are no more roadblocks. He called out Carmelo Hayes, who came out and said it’s time for their paths to finally cross. Hayes said everyone wants it. Breakker said he’s been waiting for this match and anytime he would face anyone else, he was disappointed that it wasn’t Hayes. Carmelo said he has kept tabs on Bron this whole time. Bron recalled having a meeting with Triple H and Shawn Michaels about how they saw them two as guys who could take over NXT. Bron said there is nowhere else to go. Hayes told him that he would see him for the NXT Title at Stand & Deliver.

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1633295207486586881

Gigi Dolan vs. Jacy Jayne

Gigi Dolan vs. Jacy Jayne in a grudge match took place.

Jayne turned on her a few weeks ago during a segment with Bayley after they lost a triple threat match at Vengeance Day while wrestling NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Two weeks ago, Dolan returned to attack Jayne before doing a promo last week about how she would make Jayne pay for the pain she went through.

The match was kept short with Jayne getting most of the offense. Dolin went over with her finisher. Post-match, Jayne attacked her.

The Grayson Waller Effect

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Shawn Michaels was booked.

Waller has been poking Michaels for weeks after losing to NXT Champion Bron Breakker in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day a few weeks ago as he interrupted Michaels during the post-event media scrum. Waller has since been wreaking havoc in NXT for Michaels.

Michaels said that they used to be cool and wanted to know what changed. Waller said that Michaels is treating him the same way that Vince McMahon used to treat him and holding him back. Michaels pushed back and proved him wrong. Michaels is the new Vince, according to Waller. Grayson wanted to know why. Michaels said Waller is not the guy because he lost to NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Vengeance Day. He said that Waller took his shot at being the guy and missed. Michaels said that Waller needs to look in the mirror. Waller said the only reason Michaels is in his spot is due to his good friend Hunter having a heart attack. Michaels said that he happily helped out a friend.

Michaels said that he’s in charge of the show now. Waller said that Michaels is sending the brand into an iceberg and he wouldn’t be surprised if he’s cut after WrestleMania because Michaels isn’t using him. Michaels said the brand has always been built around a group of guys, not one guy. Waller said he’s tired of being in NXT because he’s tired of Michaels not seeing his talent. Michaels told him to never run the brand into the ground. Waller wanted him to do something about it. Waller challenged him to a match at Stand & Deliver. Michaels said that people have asked him for a decade to come back. Michaels said it happened before and it will happen again, but the reality is there is someone who wants to whip him more than Michaels. Michaels said that Waller won’t face him, but his Stand and Deliver opponent will be Johnny Gargano. A brawl broke out with Gargano standing tall.