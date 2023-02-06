WWE NXT Signing Missed Vengeance Day Over Visa Issues (Report)

Dragon Lee made a huge splash when he announced his signing with WWE, but don’t expect to see him on TV just yet.

Lee announced his deal with WWE in December 2022, moments after capturing the AAA World Tag Team Championships with Dralistico.

The pair dethroned AEW‘s FTR, ending their 438-day reign, but with Dragon Lee’s departure, the titles have since been vacated.

Visa Issues

Last week, WWE hosted their first major NXT event of 2023, ‘NXT Vengeance Day,’ which is also the first major NXT event since Dragon Lee signed.

While WWE has introduced new NXT signings in the crowd at such events (Asuka, Drew McIntyre, etc.) there was no sighting of Dragon Lee last weekend.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that WWE is hopeful to bring him in soon, but Visa issues are derailing those plans.

“They wanted to introduce Dragon Lee, but he’s having visa issues, so he’s not there yet.” Dave Meltzer.

Future Plans

It has been reported that Dragon Lee’s deal will see him earn much more than your standard NXT signing, but not as much as a main-roster performer.

WWE also reportedly has plans for Lee to be on the main roster sooner rather than later, and believe he will be there by WrestleMania 40.

Speaking to ESPN after news of his signing broke, Lee said he is confident for his future as part of the WWE roster, and believes he can be the next Rey Mysterio if he is given the opportunity.

