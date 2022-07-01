Top WWE NXT Star Could be a Free Agent Soon

Last month, it was reported that Io Shirai is dealing with an injury, after being out of action for quite some time.

Shirai’s last match was back at NXT Stand and Deliver in April 2022, where she came up short against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

That match also included Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray, but this may also be the last time fans see Shirai in a WWE ring.

Is Shirai leaving WWE?

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s reported that Shirai is yet to sign a new contract with WWE.

If she does not re-sign, the former NXT Women’s Champion will finish with WWE next month and will leave without a non-compete clause.

Shirai has reportedly told those close to her in Japan that she will return to her homeland if she does not re-sign with WWE.

The 32-year-old wrestler wishes to spend more time with her family according to the report by the Observer.

Shirai in WWE

In October 2016, Shirai (alongside KAIRI) were contacted by WWE and offered contracts, which the former accepted in May 2017.

Unfortunately, WWE rescinded the deal the same day Io accepted, as WWE doctors suggested the company pass on signing her due to a neck injury.

In May 2018, Shirai was once again in discussions with WWE, who signed her to a deal, with June 2018 marking her debut.

Since coming to the company, Shirai has captured the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Zoey Stark.

She is also a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic winner (with Kay Lee Ray) and three-time NXT Year-End Award winner.