WWE NXT Star Waiting on Creative Plans for Main Roster Call-Up

Cameron Grimes is on the sidelines while waiting to see what WWE comes up with creatively for him on the main roster.

The WWE NXT star has not wrestled since November 8, 2022, when he lost a singles match to Joe Gacy on an episode of Joe Gacy. WWE originally planned for him to be called up after the feud ended. However, that hasn’t happened.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE creative has nothing for him and Grimes is waiting for that to change, but he is done with NXT.

Creative has Nothing for You

“Cameron Grimes was finishing up in NXT because he was being called to the main roster and right now what’s going on is that they are waiting for an idea on the main roster so he’s in limbo,” Meltzer stated (H/T to F4Wonline.com). “He’s finished with NXT, he’s supposed to be on the main roster but they don’t have a story for him so they haven’t debuted him yet and they’re waiting to come up with a story for him.”

In October on an episode of Main Event, Grimes beat Akira Tozawa. Since then, he’s only wrestled two matches.

Before going to WWE, he found success in Impact Wrestling as he is a three-time X-Division Champion, and once won the TNA Tag Team Titles along with Brian Myers. In WWE, he’s a former NXT North American Champion.