WWE NXT Superstar Expected to be Called-Up After WrestleMania 39

A former WWE NXT North American Champion could be mere weeks away from being called up to the main roster in the post-WrestleMania 39 buzz.

The Raw after WrestleMania has often been heralded as one of the most exciting nights of the WWE year, and traditionally features a call-up or two.

Notable examples include Paige (AEW‘s Saraya) winning the WWE Divas Championship in 2014, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass on the post-WrestleMania Raw in 2016.

Called-Up

The last time fans saw Cameron Grimes in NXT, the former Champion was losing to Joe Gacy on the November 8, episode of the gold brand.

It has been reported that Grimes is finished with NXT, and that WWE are waiting on the right creative idea for his arrival on the main roster.

In an update, PW Insider reported that there have been “rumblings internally” that Grimes will be called-up after WrestleMania 39.

The former North American Champion has appeared on Raw in the past, as he enlisted the services of the O.C. during an October 22, episode.

Grimes also competed on the October 17, 2022, episode of WWE Main Event, defeating Akira Tozawa.

He has also competed for SmackDown, albeit in a dark match for the February 24, 2023, episode, where he defeated Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.

Cameron Grimes

It was in January 2019 that the former Trevor Lee confirmed his signing with WWE, and began training at the Performance Center the next month.

Grimes made it to the finals of that year’s NXT Breakout Tournament (which he lost to Jordan Myles.)

After a knee surgery, Grimes returned to TV in February 2021, and referencing the rise in GameStop stock value, dubbed himself the richest man in NXT.

In April 2022, Grimes would capture the NXT North American Championship, and would later challenge unsuccessfully for the NXT Championship.