WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/23): Bron Breakker Defends NXT Title Inside a Steel Cage Against Grayson Waller

WWE NXT‘s latest premium live event goes down when Vengeance Day invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on 2/4/23! Every NXT championship will be on the line, headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title inside of a steel cage against Grayson Waller.

Live Coverage

Wes Lee (C) vs. Dijak — NXT North American Championship

Lee trips Dijak to the outside right off the bat. Lee looks for a springboard moonsault but Dijak catches him and fires him into the barricade. Dijak tosses Lee back into the ring and lays into the champion with some heavy strikes. Dijak plants Lee with a slam and looks for the cover but Lee lifts the shoulders after a two-count. Dijak launches Lee to the outside over the top rope and the champion crashes into the barricade. Dijak sends Lee into the ring apron before tossing him back into the ring where he goes for the pin but Lee kicks out. Dijak stomps a mud hole into Lee but the champion sends the challenger to the outside with a drop-kick.

Dijak comes back into the ring but eats a bevy of kicks from Lee, who drops Dijak in the corner and cracks him with a super-kick to the back of the head. Lee plants Dijak with a huge German suplex and goes for the cover but Dijak kicks out. Both competitors are slugging it out on the apron and Lee sends Dijak crashing to the floor with an overhead slam. Lee comes flying to the outside with a springboard handstand flip over the top rope which deservedly garners a massive pop from the crowd in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lee tosses Dijak back into the ring and goes for the cover but Dijak kicks out at two-and-a-half!

Lee cracks Dijak with a super-kick and looks for a spring-board dive but Dijak catches him and plants him with a choke-slam before going for the cover but Lee kicks out! Dijak applies the sleeper hold and the champion is fading. Dijak scoops Lee up on his shoulders and looks for a slam but Lee rolls it into a pin attempt but Dijak kicks out. Lee goes up top and nails Dijak with a corkscrew dive from the top turnbuckle and goes for the cover but Dijak lifts the shoulder just in time. Dijak rolls to the outside to recover, Lee goes flying through the middle rope but Dijak catches him and launches him into the barricade. Dijak grabs one of the commentators’ chairs and puts Lee in it. Dijak pits a broom through the opening to hold Lee down and drills the champion with a super-kick. Dijak climbs to the top turnbuckle but Tony D’Angelo and Stacks come out of nowhere and push Lee out of the way. Lee scrambles back in the ring and cracks Dijak with a Pele Kick and gets the 1-2-3!

Winner – Wes Lee (C)

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (C) vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley (with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen) — NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Kayden and Kiana start this one off. Kayden drops Kiana with a kick to the face and makes the tag to Katana, who comes leaping over the top rope and nails Kiana with a slam before going for an early cover but Kiana kicks out. Kiana makes the tag to Fallon, Katana makes the tag to Kayden and all four competitors come in the ring and brawl. The champions get the upper hand and nail Fallon with a double-team move, Kayden makes the tag to Katana, who goes for the cover but Fallon kicks out. Fallon makes a tag to Kiana, who scoops and slams Katana before going for the cover but Katana kicks out. The challengers have Katana secluded in their corner and they exchange quick tags and strikes and Fallon goes for the cover but Katana lifts the shoulders. Everyone brawls again, Kayden is the legal competitor against Fallon and Kayden drills her with a sliding drop-kick to knock Fallon to the outside. Everyone brawls on the outside, Katana ends up legal and nails Fallon with a front kick before going for the cover but Fallon kicks out.

Some more back-and-forth from both teams ensues, Kayden and Kiana are now legal, the champions double-team Kiana and Katana nails Kiana with a springboard moonsault off of Kayden. Kiana tosses Kayden to the outside, the challengers plant Katana with a double team move and Fallon goes for the cover but Kayden makes the save. Kayden takes Kiana out with a springboard cutter on the outside. Katana and Fallon are the legal competitors back inside of the ring and they start exchanging strikes. Everyone’s back up and inside the ring again, lots of brawling in this one. Kayden and Fallon end up legal and both are on the top turnbuckle. Katana comes in and she makes the self-tag before assisting Kayden in a wile hurricanrana from the top and Katana goes for the cover but Fallon kicks out at two-and-a-half!

Kayden is now legal, she rolls Kiana up but Kiana sends her throat-first into the middle rope and rolls Kayden up, Kiana is holding Kayden’s legs down from the outside behind the referee’s back and he counts the 1-2-3! New champions!

Winner – Kiana James & Fallon Henley

Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) — Two-out-of-Three Falls Match

A test of strength to start. Some mat wrestling from both competitors goes down but both back off and reset. Some more true mat wrestling exchanges occur, Apollo with a head-lock, Carmelo rolls into a head scissors and applies an arm-bar as well. Apollo rolls out and latches in another head-lock. Apollo slaps Carmelo in the face and both competitors come face-to-face. Carmelo goes up and top and looks for a flying knee but Apollo catches him mid-air and drops him with a slam. Apollo mocks Carmelo’s ‘ballin” gesture and sends Carmelo to the corner, then fires him into the opposite one. Carmelo fends Apollo off with some elbows and goes for another spring-board dive but Apollo catches him once again and plants him with a German suplex. Carmelo sends Apollo to the outside and looks for a sliding kick but Apollo leaps over him and gets into Trick Williams’ face at ringside.

Carmelo uses the distraction and looks for a sneak attack but Apollo is alert to it and drops Carmelo with a right hook. Apollo gets on the apron and nails Carmelo with a moonsault off of the apron and to the outside and both competitors are down. Apollo sends Carmelo back into the ring and nails him with another moonsault before going for the cover but Carmelo kicks out. Trick retrieves a steel chair from under the ring and Apollo catches him doing so, but Trick pretends he was getting it to sit in. Back in the ring, Apollo slams Carmelo and looks for the cover but Carmelo kicks out. Carmelo sends Apollo to the outside and reclaims his ‘ballin” gesture. Carmelo tosses Apollo back into the ring and fires off a bevy of strikes and goes for the cover but Apollo kicks out. Carmelo applies a head and arm choke, then transitions into a bulldog choke, Apollo powers out but he gets slammed neck-first into the top rope and Carmelo goes for the cover but Apollo kicks out. A frustrated Carmelo immediately goes for another cover but Apollo lifts the shoulders to beat the count once again.

Some quick back-and-forth from both competitors, Apollo lays out Carmelo with a lariat and a corner splash. Apollo goes for a second splash in the corner but Carmelo evades and cracks him with a knee. Apollo drops Carmelo to the apron and goes up to the top turnbuckle and plants him with a super-plex before going for the cover but Carmelo lifts the shoulders at two-and-a-half. Some great grappling exchanges occur and Carmelo locks in a cross-face and Apollo taps for the first fall!

First Fall Winner – Carmelo Hayes

A brief break is had by both competitors and we’re right back underway. Both men crash to the outside, the referee begins his count, Carmelo is back in and Apollo BARELY beats the count and stays alive in this match. Carmelo looks for a head-lock, Apollo spins out and plants Carmelo with a back-body drop, Carmelo lands a flying knee, but Apollo plants him with a supply. Trick sneakily places the chair in the corner and runs to the other side of the ring to tell Carmelo about it. Trick grabs the chair, Commander Azeez (now back as his former Dabba Kato moniker) comes down and tosses Trick in the ring, and Apollo quickly dispatches of him. Carmelo uses the distraction to lay Apollo out with a cross-body, then goes up top and lands a flying leg drop for the 1-2-3 and the win!

Second Fall Winner – Carmelo Hayes

Winner – Carmelo Hayes

After the match, Dabba Kato attacks Apollo and lays him out with a massive two-handed choke-slam.

New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (C) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Chase University (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (with Thea Hail) — NXT Tag Team Championship

Woods and Wilson start this one off. Woods tosses Kit out of the ring, Prince comes in but also gets sent over the top rope and Thea Hail yells in their faces on the outside. Woods comes flying to the outside and takes out both members of Pretty Deadly and back in the ring, all hell is breaking loose. Chase U and Pretty Deadly are both battling it out in the middle of the ring and Chase and Prince end up as the legal competitors. More brawling from several competitors occurs, Gallus and Pretty Deadly are now going at it. Woods and Wilson end up legal once again but Pretty Deadly seclude Woods in their corner. Pretty Deadly take over for the balance of the match but Kofi and Prince are now tagged in as all four members of both teams start brawling.

Pretty Deadly double team Kofi and all eight members of the match are now slugging it out in the ring. Everyone is down, and now the fight spills to the outside, where everyone is brawling once again. Lots of brawling going on in this one between nearly everyone in the match. Everything finally settles down and Hudson and Coffey are the legal competitors. However, it doesn’t last long as the fight once again spills to the outside. Gallus plants Hudson through the announce table. Chase and Wolfgang are now legal and inside of the ring. More brawling, Gallus has Woods secluded in the ring and they plant Woods with a double team move and get the 1-2-3! New champions!

Winners – Gallus