WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Marry in Italy

WWE NXT power couple Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell tied the knot this past week in a ceremony in Italy.

The couple announced their engagement last November and flew to Europe to exchange their vows.

Former WWE Superstars John Morrison and Taka Valkyrie (aka Franky Monet) in NXT attended the ceremony.

Fellow WWE alum Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green were also in attendance.

On social media, Mitchell shared some images from the big day.

Vic Joseph

Joseph signed with WWE in 2017, replacing Tom Phillips on WWE Main Event.

A month after joining, Joseph would also begin work commentating 205 Live, while still calling the action on Main Event.

In October 2018, Joseph joined the commentary desk for NXT UK, and in September 2019, joined Raw’s announce team after a shakeup saw Corey Graves be moved to SmackDown.

Months later, Joseph was removed from the Raw commentary team and would return to 205 Live in July 2020.

That August, Joseph would join the NXT commentary team, where he remains to this day.

McKenzie Mitchell

Before making it to WWE, Mitchell had been covering sports for years, having worked with Fox Sports West and Fan Girl Sports.

In 2016, Mitchell joined Impact Wrestling as a backstage interviewer but found her way to WWE three years later.

Since signing in 2019, Mitchell has primarily worked on the NXT brand but has also served as a backstage interviewer on select episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

Mitchell has cited interviewing Keith Lee after his NXT Championship win in 2020 as the proudest moment of her career.

We here at SEScoops would like to offer our congratulations to the happy couple.