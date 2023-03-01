WWE Officials Impressed with NXT Star

NXT star Sol Ruca (real name Calyx Hampton) has been impressing WWE officials in addition to fans of the show.

Coming from a gymnastics background, Sol Ruca is one of the most popular up-and-coming stars to become a fan favorite. She grabbed the attention with her spectacular in-ring moves and sheer athleticism. Her unique finisher ‘Sol Snatcher’ even went viral.

Now, it has been reported that the WWE officials see big potential in her. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE officials are ‘really high’ on Ruca, who will face Elektra Lopez on this week’s edition of NXT.

WWE officials are impressed with Sol Ruca

“That may not be…they’re really high on Solo Ruca for obvious reasons,” Meltzer stated. “Zoey Stark is probably the best opponent to put her in there with, and Elektra Lopez is probably near the bottom of the list of opponents to put her in there with. I guess Lash Legend might be worse.”

Ruca and Zoey Stark are currently entailed in a fiery rivalry that has been boiling in recent weeks. The two faced off in singles action on the February 7th episode, and it was Stark who snatched a cheeky win. However, Sol Ruca made it clear that she wants to face Stark again during a promo segment last week.

Ruca joined the Performance Center in May of 2022. After signing with the company, she made her in-ring debut last June, where she continued to work on the NXT Level Up show. Following a brief run on the show, she made her NXT debut last September.