WWE Opposes Ex-Superstar/Current AEW Wrestler’s Trademark Filing

Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli may have found new success outside of WWE, but the wrestler’s former employer isn’t making things easy.

In 2012, Castagnoli debuted on WWE’s main roster as Antonio Cesaro, though his first name would be dropped soon enough.

Just under a decade after his main roster debut, Cesaro would opt not to re-sign with WWE in early 2022 and would debut for AEW later that year.

Trademark Opposition

On March 14, 2022, Castagnoli filed a trademark for the term CSRO, for the following uses.

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Coffee; Coffee beans; Coffee drinks; Ground coffee; Ground coffee beans

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

PW Insider reports that WWE is opposing Castagnoli’s registration of the filing, and requested a 90-day extension on filing their opposition.

Given that the initial complaint was made by WWE on February 28, they will have until Monday, May 29, if their request is approved.

PW Insider did not disclose the reason for WWE’s opposition, though it is believed that the CSRO term is too close to WWE’s ‘Cesaro’ term for the promotion’s liking.