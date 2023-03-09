WWE Ordered to Pay for Damages in Traffic Accident Lawsuit

The WWE traffic accident case was closed on March 7th in Florida Middle District Court regarding the lawsuit brought against WWE regarding a 2019 traffic accident in Tampa.

The jury trial occurred after a lawsuit was filed against them by Jackson Parsons, who was injured in the accident. His representation convinced a jury to side with them, resulting in WWE being forced to pay $331,800 to Jackson. The percentage was based on the level of negligence in the incident.

The jury ruled that the negligence by WWE led to Jackson being injured. However, Jackson’s own negligence was a factor in the incident taking place as they stated that Jackson held 65% of the negligence while WWE was responsible for 35%.

The Lawsuit

Parsons filed the lawsuit in June 2021 after the incident took place in July 2019 where he alleged that a van rented by the company with a driver who was a WWE employee and prop expert, Gaitan Thomas, “who was on the job at the time” was involved in a traffic accident with Parsons, who had been riding a bicycle.

Parsons claimed he “suffered physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish.” He also cited “suffered physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy a normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish,” while saying his injuries and suffering are permanent. He also claimed he has incurred past medical expenses and will incur future medical expenses on account of the motor vehicle accident, and that he has suffered “a loss of earnings and earning capacity, both in the past and in the future.”

Parsons had been looking for $76,500.00 for pain and suffering, mental anguish and inconvenience, and $401,500 for future pain and suffering.