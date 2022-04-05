WWE Originally Planned To Give Dolph Ziggler A Long NXT Title Reign

Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win back his NXT Championship on Monday’s WWE Raw. This came after Breakker lost to Ziggler in the main event of the Stand & Deliver event in Dallas, Texas.

Bryan Alvarez stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Live that people close to NXT told him that Ziggler would be WWE NXT Champion for “a while,” indicating a longer title run. This was on Saturday.

Fast forward to Monday afternoon, he heard from several people that we’re gonna have an NXT Title change on the show

He pointed out how later in the show, WWE aired a commercial for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 where it was all about how Ziggler beat Breakker at Stand & Deliever to retain the title and they would have the fallout from it on NXT. Thus, WWE made the late decision on Monday to have the title change as the original plans were for Ziggler to remain champion.

Alvarez speculated Breakker didn’t win the title on Saturday because they had plans to move him up to the main roster. However, plans changed and they decided to put the belt back on him.