WWE Panel at SXSW Featuring Triple H, Superstars

The annual SXSW Festival is underway in Austin, TX. While many people think of music and movies when they think of SXSW, they also have panels focusing on a variety of media.

Today, WWE will host a panel hosted by Sportico. “Reigniting Fan Engagement at Live Events” is being moderated by Sara Fischer of Axios. WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be joined on the panel by Rhea Ripley, Kofi Kingston, and Undertaker.

WWE topic at SXSW

According to the SXSW website, the panel description is:

“The importance of community and human connection was more prevalent than ever when WWE returned with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, in April 2021. This historic event featured the first Black female Superstars to main event WrestleMania, celebrity appearances, live music performances and the unveiling of WWE’s new signature, “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” to recognize and celebrate WWE fans, our community and the message of inclusivity.This coming April, WWE will host WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the WWE Universe will come together for another monumental event. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque along with WWE Superstars will discuss the road to WrestleMania, the importance of the WWE Universe and how this community has evolved.”

WWE has been involved with SXSW in the past. Last year, Stephanie McMahon introduced WWE Moonsault, the company’s NFT platform. In 2013, John Cena was a panelist. Four years later, Xavier Woods hosted the 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards.