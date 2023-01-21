WWE Pays Tribute to Jay Briscoe on Friday’s SmackDown

WWE paid tribute to Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) on Friday’s ‘SmackDown’ television broadcast on FOX.
Early in the show, commentator Michael Cole took a moment to acknowledge Briscoe’s tragic passing in an automobile accident earlier this week (January 17).
Speaking on behalf of WWE, Cole addressed the Universe:
WWE acknowledged Briscoe’s passing on Tuesday night on NXT.
AEW, Impact and the entire wrestling world have been paying respects over the past several days. On AEW Dynamite, several stars wore armbands honoring their friend.
A ‘Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life’ special was taped after Dynamite. That card of ROH matches will soon be available for streaming on the HonorClub service. (Spoiler Results)
- Support the Pugh family by donating at Givesendgo.com.