WWE Pays Tribute to Jay Briscoe on Friday’s SmackDown

WWE paid tribute to Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) on Friday’s ‘SmackDown’ television broadcast on FOX.

Early in the show, commentator Michael Cole took a moment to acknowledge Briscoe’s tragic passing in an automobile accident earlier this week (January 17).

Speaking on behalf of WWE, Cole addressed the Universe:

“We would like to send our condolences to the family of Jay Briscoe. Jay passed away suddenly earlier this week. He and his brother Mark formed one of wrestling’s great tag teams.”

WWE acknowledged Briscoe’s passing on Tuesday night on NXT.

NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family.



So happy to see them pay respects like this. pic.twitter.com/rfBeGcnQvR — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) January 18, 2023

AEW, Impact and the entire wrestling world have been paying respects over the past several days. On AEW Dynamite, several stars wore armbands honoring their friend.

A ‘Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life’ special was taped after Dynamite. That card of ROH matches will soon be available for streaming on the HonorClub service. (Spoiler Results)