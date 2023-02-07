WWE Had Plans for New World Championship at WrestleMania 39 (Report)

WWE was set to introduce a new World Champion at WrestleMania 39, had plans with The Rock not fallen through.

Last year, it was reported that WWE was actively pursuing the Great One for a match with Roman Reigns, a bout both men have teased over the years.

In January 2023, The Rock informed WWE that he does not believe there is time for him to prepare sufficiently for a match this April.

New Championship

It was at WrestleMania 38 last April that WWE made the much-contested decision to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

Not long after, it was reported that the USA Network was unhappy with the move, given that Reigns, now WWE’s sole World Champion, was making few appearances on Raw.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that in the event of Rock Vs. Reigns, a new title was going to be created.

That title would allow Cody Rhodes to win on Night One, while leaving Reigns free to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin on Night Two.

Meltzer added that other names considered to be the holder of this new World Championship included Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

What Now?

With the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns not happening (this year at least) then WWE does not need to create a title to avoid Rhodes defeating Reigns.

While many expect that the American Nightmare will be the one to dethrone Reigns this April, this will still leave WWE with one World Champion, much to the chagrin of those at the USA Network.

On this week’s Raw, Rhodes and Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman had an emotional in-ring promo that caught the attention of Cody’s brother, AEW‘s Dustin Rhodes.