WWE Raw Angle Nixed Following AEW Revolution Incident

WWE had to nix a planned angle after the controversial moment in a rival promotion, AEW.

MJF retained the World Heavyweight Championship over Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute iron man match on Sunday night at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. During it, MJF grabbed a cup from a mother and threw her water on her young son as they sat at ringside. MJF then jumped over the barricade to get back into the ring.

MJF thought it was water, which turned out to be tequila. Amanda Huber and others came out to check on the fan, leading to them bringing back the mother and son to the backstage area, where they were given merchandise and will be attending Wednesday’s Dynamite in Sacramento.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during the post-event press conference that he had a serious conversation with MJF about the incident.

The Angle

Fightful Select reports there was originally a segment in which a wrestler would throw a drink in another’s face during a match on Raw. It was said throughout the day that some people at the show had “heard of the plans and thought that it was a shot at AEW or a reference to MJF throwing a drink on a child at AEW Revolution.”

The report stated that WWE had already come up with the plans that were sent to many people in WWE before Sunday’s AEW event, as much of the creative structure was done by that show.

Obviously, the segment didn’t take place, but it was included in some of the outlined plans as of Monday afternoon and evening. “One WWE talent theorized that the segment likely was nixed as a result of the AEW/MJF spot.”