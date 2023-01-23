Raw is XXX Preview, Live Results Tonight

It’s going to be a celebration tonight as WWE recognizes the 30-year anniversary of Monday Night Raw. The very first episode of Raw took place January 11, 1993 from the Manhattan Center in New York City. 1,547 episodes later, and the longest-running-episodic-program on television is still going strong.

WWE is bringing back some of the biggest names in Raw history to mark this special occasion. Legends who will be on hand include ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan, ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, The Undertaker, ‘Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels, Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, the Bella Twins and more.

We’ve also got some exciting matches to look forward to, including multiple title matches, a steel cage match and Sami Zayn going on ‘trial’ before the Bloodline.

Raw is XXX Preview

WWE is advertising the following matches for tonight’s Raw is XXX special:

Bayley challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Steel Cage Match.

Bobby Lashley challenges Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) challenge The Usos for the Raw tag team championships.

Plus, The Bloodline will hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn.

Ahead of tonight’s Raw, check out our special feature running down 30 ‘Must See’ matches from the first 30 years of Monday Night Raw: