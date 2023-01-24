WWE RAW is XXX Results (1/23/23): Legends, Sami Zayn on Trial & More

WWE presents a special 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Live Coverage

The show begins and WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart make their way down to the ring! Hogan says he and the WWE Universe will celebrate 30 years in the past and 30 years in the future. Hogan gives a quick nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won an NFL Playoff game this past weekend, which receives a massive pop and out Hogan and Hart go.

We’re then treated to a nice video package reliving some of the best (and most controversial moments) from the past 30 years of Monday Night RAW.

The Trial of Sami Zayn

Back at the arena, our commentary team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight’s show and out come Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline. Reigns and co. are here for the Trial of Sami Zayn following Kevin Owens’ attack on Reigns during this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where Sami Zayn wasn’t around to have Reigns’ back until Owens was well out of the ringside area. The crowd is hot behind Zayn until Reigns is handed a microphone by Paul Heyman. Reigns proceeds to tell the Philadelphia fans in attendance to acknowledge him and Reigns calls for everyone to be seated to begin tonight’s proceedings. Heyman now has the stick and introduces himself before the crowd begins pouring down the ‘E-C-DUB’ chants. Heyman says those three letters are close to him but ECW is dead…and he hopes the same for Sami Zayn. Heyman says in Samoan that Zayn is a conspiracy theorist and has been in on a partnership with Kevin Owens since day one. Heyman takes a shot at the Philadelphia Eagles and says they’re going to get conquered by Brrrrrock…Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy is the 49ers’ starting quarterback for those who don’t know and the Niners play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, next Sunday right there in Philadelphia. Heyman directs his attention back to the issues at hand and says he has several pieces of evidence against Zayn and presents his findings on the big screen. We see a video of Drew McIntyre attacking Jimmy and Jey Uso from several months back and Zayn retreated instead of helping The Usos out. The next video shows Zayn refusing to hit Owens with a steel chair which caused Owens to defeat Jey Uso on a past edition of Monday Night RAW. Heyman then shows Zayn celebrating by himself after he and The Bloodline defeated Owens and co. at Survivor Series in WarGames a couple of months ago. Heyman’s final piece of evidence is from an episode of SmackDown last month where he accidentally bumped elbows with Reigns during a heated promo. Heyman says that was an assassination attempt on Reigns so he could become the leader of The Bloodline. Heyman says he doesn’t beg often but he’s begging everyone to find ‘this rat bastard’ guilty as charged. Heyman says he rests his case and now it’s Sami’s turn to respond as the crowd is in a frenzy. Zayn says he had a whole defense written in his head but what he didn’t count on was just how he was going to feel. Zayn says after hearing what Heyman had to say tonight hurt him ‘so much’. Zayn asks Heyman what he thinks is happening here. Reigns snatches a microphone and asks Zayn if he even cares and says that he has such a big ego that he won’t even defend himself. Reigns slams the microphone down and calls for Solo Sikoa. Solo stands behind Zayn and is about to nail him with a Samoan Spike but Jey Uso jumps in and stops him. Jey grabs a microphone and says no disrespect to Reigns but he has his own evidence to show. The video shows Riddle about to defeat Jey on an episode of SmackDown but Sami played Reigns’ entrance video to distract Riddle and allow Jey to pick up the victory. The next video shows Sami coming to the aid of Reigns when he was attacked by Drew McIntyre. Two more videos are shown of Sami helping The Usos pick up wins with the final showing Sami stopping the referee from counting when Owens was about to win WarGames as well as Sami turning on Owens to finish off the victory for The Bloodline during the match at Survivor Series. Jey says Sami has taken endless bullets for the entire Bloodline and calls Zayn bulletproof. Jey says everyone knows he didn’t like him at first but Sami never gave up and that’s what family does. Jey says he loves Sami like a brother and tells the crowd if they want Sami to stay in The Bloodline, to throw their 1’s in the sky. The crowd goes crazy, Jimmy Uso throws his 1 up and Reigns stands out of his chair as the crowd pours down ‘Sami Uso’ chants. Reigns says as Sami’s Tribal Chief and The Head of The Table, he finds Sami not guilty…for now. Reigns tells Sami to look at Jey and thank him because he bought him some more time. Reigns calls for Sami to make The Bloodline proud tonight and he doesn’t want to even hear from Sami until Saturday night at the Royal Rumble and that’s where he can deliver his final test…and that will truly tell if Sami’s in The Bloodline or not. Reigns drops his mic and he exits with Sikoa, and Heyman. Sami and The Usos embrace and they stick around for the opening contest of the evening.

Back at commentary, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves runs down the rest of tonight’s card and announces that Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory’s United States Championship match will main event tonight and will also be a no disqualification match. Next up, we’ll see Jimmy and Jey Uso right back as they’ll defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Jimmy & Jey Uso (C) (with Sami Zayn) vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest (with Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley) — RAW Tag Team Championship

Priest and Jimmy start this one off. Jimmy quickly tosses Priest out of the ring and nails him with a drop kick on the outside before Priest backs away to recover. Dominik distracts Jimmy and Priest launches Jimmy into the announce table before tossing him back into the ring, where he makes the tag to Dominik. Jimmy tries to crawl to his corner but Dominik stomps on the back of his neck and reigns down some shots before making the tag back to Priest. A leg drop lands for Priest, who then goes for the cover but Jimmy kicks out at two as we see Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman keeping a close eye on this one backstage. Jimmy finally breaks away and makes the tag to Jey, who cleans house and drops Dominik on his head with a Samoan Drop. Jey nails Dominik in the corner with a backslide and goes for the cover but Dominik lifts the shoulders at two. Jey cracks Dominik with a drop-kick but Dominik sneaks a tag into Priest. Jey makes the tag to Jimmy and Jimmy drops Priest down with a suplex and goes for the pin but Priest kicks out. Jimmy knocks Dominik off the apron and goes for a dive off the top rope but Priest clocks him with a punch. Priest takes an attacking Jey and tosses him to the corner before launching Jey to the opposite corner and he nails the champions with a pair of corner splashes. Priest launches both Usos out of the ring and goes sky high over the top rope and takes out the brothers on the outside. Priest tosses Jimmy back in the ring and goes for the cover but Jimmy keeps the titles safe for the moment as he lifts the shoulders at two and a half. Jimmy breaks free of Priest, makes the tag to Jey and The Usos take out both Priest and Dominik. Jey drills Priest with a super kick and goes for the cover but Priest kicks out. Jey goes up top, Balor knocks Jey off the top rope and the referee catches him and ejects Balor from ringside! More officials come down to make sure Balor exits, back in the ring, Jey goes for a splash, Priest gets the knees up and rolls Jey into a cover but Priest kicks out! Jey slams Priest to the mat, makes the tag to Jimmy, who goes up top and lands the splash then goes for the cover but Priest lifts the shoulders at two-and-a-half! Ripley is shouting at commentary, Jimmy flies over the top rope and knocks Priest down at ringside with a dive but the referee holds up the X and it appears as if Jimmy is done for the match. Officials come down to escort Jimmy to the back and Adam Pearce comes down says if Jimmy can’t continue, The Usos must forfeit the tag titles. Sami Zayn grabs the mic and offers his services to replace Jimmy for the remainder of the match and the crowd is in an absolute frenzy. Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman are shown backstage seemingly intrigued by the possibility and Pearce says since he’s allowed it in the past for The Judgment Day, he’ll allow it now and the match will continue with Sami replacing Jimmy! Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman are shown once again backstage and here we go! Sami and Jey rush the ring and take out Priest and Dominik. Sami launches through the ropes and takes out Dominik at ringside before tossing Dominik back in the ring. Priest trips Sami, Dominik rolls Sami up and uses the middle rope for leverage but Sami kicks out just in time! Sami tosses Dominik to the corner, Ripley distracts Sami, Priest choke slams Sami behind the referee’s back, Dominik goes for the cover but Sami again lifts the shoulders before three! Dominik sets up Sami for the 619 but Jey makes the self-tag and nails Dominik with a super kick. Ripley jumps in the ring and stands between Jey and Dominik to stop another super kick but Dominik trips Jey into the middle rope, lands the 619, goes up top and lands a splash before going for the cover but Sami breaks it up just in time! Sami launches Priest out of the ring, Dominik dumps Sami out with him but Sami jumps back on the apron and gets tagged in by Jey. Sami and Jey hit the 1D and Sami pins Dominik for the 1-2-3 and the win!

Winners – Jey Uso & Sami Zayn/Jimmy Uso (and STILL RAW Tag Team Champions

We then see Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman backstage and Reigns orders Heyman to make sure he doesn’t see Sami until the Royal Rumble.

John Bradshaw Layfield and Baron Corbin are shown walking around backstage. JBL tries to get Corbin into the legend’s poker game and The Godfather is running security for the game. JBL asks to speak to ownership and Farooq/Ron Simmons comes out! JBL and Corbin hand Farooq and Godfather each a stack of cash and they happily allow both JBL and Corbin into the room.

A video package of some more memorable moments from the past 30 year’s of Monday Night RAW and back at the arena, LA Knight is in the ring. Knight says to cut his music and hits us with a ‘Lemme talk to ya!’. Knight mocks Bray Wyatt for bringing back the Firefly Funhouse from this past Friday night’s edition of SmackDown. Knight says Wyatt is living on past glory just like the legends that are in town for RAW XXX. Knight calls for any legend to come out and he’ll give them a little preview of he and Wyatt’s Lights Out match for Saturday night at the Royal Rumble. Nobody comes out so Knight starts mocking the legends…but the famous gong hits…but then the American Badass music starts playing and The Undertaker is here! The WWE Hall of Famer comes down to the ring on a motorcycle and the crowd is white hot for The American Badass! Knight escapes the ring and says he heard what Taker said on Joe Rogan’s podcast about the locker room being soft and he agrees and the top of the list is Bray Wyatt. Knight posits that he and The Undertaker should send Wyatt to The Undertaker. Knight says he’ll allow Taker to live to see another day and to enjoy his family in his retirement but he wants Taker to watch the Lights Out match on Saturday between he and Wyatt because then he’ll be the King of Darkness. The lights go out and Bray Wyatt’s music starts playing. Knight throws the mic down and Wyatt pops up behind Knight, who starts walking back to the ring. Wyatt starts walking slowly towards Knight, who realizes he’s out of room and jumps into the ring. Taker chokes Knight and Wyatt gets into the ring as he and Taker lock eyes. Taker tosses Knight to Wyatt, who lays Knight out with Sister Abigail. The crowd reigns down the ‘HOLY S**T’ chants as Wyatt and Taker come face-to-face. Taker walks past Wyatt and whispers something in his ear before exiting to a raucous ovation from the Philadelphia crowd in attendance.

We head back to the poker game and Chad Gable, Otis, DDP, Madusa, JBL, and Baron Corbin are at a table together. They all argue who rightfully won and it appears that DDP is the big winner of the hand.

Back at the arena, the steel cage is being lowered and out comes Bayley, being flanked by the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. After we come back from our first commercial break of the evening, Bayley will face Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage.

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch — Steel Cage Match

Before the match officially begins, Dakota and IYO attack Becky during her entrance. Bayley tosses Becky into the cage, IYO and Dakota follow Bayley in and lock themselves in with Becky in a three-on-one scenario. The beatdown continues inside of the cage, Dakota clocks Becky with a chain from the lock on the cage and WWE official Adam Pearce rushes down with lock cutters and breaks into the cage but Damage CTRL rushes up the cage wall and sit atop the cage walls as the match is called off and we head to a commercial break.

Winner – No Contest

Back from the break and Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg of D-Generation-X make their way down to the ring being flanked by Kurt Angle. Road Dogg introduces DX in the classic Road Dogg way but pauses before he says Billy Gunn and asks Kurt Angle what he’s doing out there. Kurt says he always wanted to be in DX and takes off his shirt to reveal a DX shirt underneath. Michaels says if Angle’s going to be in DX, he has to pass a test. Triple H asks Angle and the crowd if they’re ready and continues with the famous DX introduction. Before Triple H can finish, Intercontinental Champion Gunther alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium interrupt and make their way down to the ring. Kaiser says shame on DX for all the ‘filth and nonsense’ they’ve displayed tonight. Gunther calls DX degenerates and says they’re making a mockery of the great sport of professional wrestling. Gunther tells them to leave, unless they’re going to do something about it. Triple H gets in Gunther’s face then backs off and says he’s retired. HBK says he’s too old, X-Pac says he has a bad case of shin splits or otherwise he would’ve. Road Dogg says he’s not fighting anyone and HHH calls for a huddle with the rest of DX. HHH tells Gunther that Kurt said that he’d fight him but Kurt quickly shuts that down. HHH says it looks like they’re in a bit of a jam and he wishes someone would come down and offer to fight them…and Seth Rollins’ music hits! The crowd pops huge and sings along to Rollins’ theme as commentary notes that Rollins can’t fight all of Imperium by himself, possibly hinting that he won’t be coming down to the ring alone. DX starts singing along with Rollins’ music now and X-Pac says there’s only one of Rollins and three of Imperium and it would be great if there was a team that could help even the odds. The Street Profits music hits and out come Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins! DX says they need someone to take this one official and out comes Teddy Long! Teddy makes the six-man tag match official ‘playa’ and DX huddles again to determine who could be the referee for this one. Kurt Angle reveals that he has a referee shirt on and this match will go down after the break!

Seth Rollins & Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Before the match begins, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler makes his way down to the ring and joins Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on commentary for this one.

Rollins and Vinci start this one off. Rollins rushes back to his corner and makes the quick tag to Ford. Montez slams Vinci and makes another quick tag to Angelo. The Profits nail Vinci with a double slam, Angelo goes for the cover but Vinci lifts the shoulders after a count of two. Rollins and Gunther are tagged in but we quickly head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Imperium are making quick tags and seclusion Rollins in their corner. Rollins finally breaks free and makes the hot tag to Ford and Ford immediately goes to work and clears the ring of Imperium. Gunther makes the self-tag to Vinci and the Intercontinental Champion gets right in Kurt Angle’s face before going on the attack on Ford. Angle shoves Gunther, Rollins uses the distraction to attack Gunther and Ford and Dawkins nail the big man with a double slam. Ford and Dawkins both dive on the outside to take out Kaiser and Vinci. Back in the ring, Rollins gets laid out by a Gunther lariat then the IC Champion plants Rollins with a massive power-bomb before going for the cover but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins with the comeback now and lights up Gunther with a bevy of strikes, finished off by an Angle Slam, Ford and Dawkins dispatch of Kaiser and Gunther with a pair of double-team moves, Kaiser tagged himself in during the chaos, and Rollins plants Kaiser with a pedigree followed by a curb stomp for the 1-2-3 and the victory!



Winners – Seth Rollins & Street Profits