WWE Returns to MSG Tonight Without Vince McMahon

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In addition to being the “go home” broadcast before Saturday’s SummerSlam event, it will be a historic night for other reasons. This marks the first episode of Monday Night Raw since Vince McMahon retired on Friday.

Raw from MSG sold out several days ago, so a packed house will be on hand for what’s sure to be an eventful evening.

Raw Preview (7/25/22)

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s Raw:

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will be on hand.

Rey Mysterio celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his WWE debut. His first WWE match took place at SummerSlam 2002.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio team up against The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and Damien Priest

Logan Paul will appear to hype his match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

Join us here tonight for our WWE Raw Results and Live Discussion.

