WWE Raw Preview: AJ Lee Returns, Wrestlepalooza Contract Signing

WWE Raw heads to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum tonight for what promises to be a pivotal episode in the road to Wrestlepalooza. The show streams live on Netflix at 8 PM ET, featuring the highly anticipated return of AJ Lee to Monday Night Raw for the first time in over a decade.

Following her memorable SmackDown appearance, AJ Lee is expected to confront Becky Lynch tonight, with speculation mounting about a potential power couples tag team match at Wrestlepalooza featuring AJ Lee and CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

The women’s championship picture takes center stage as IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will officially sign their contract for the Women’s World Championship match at Wrestlepalooza. Meanwhile, AJ Styles seeks redemption against El Grande Americano after losing his Intercontinental Title due to interference.

The Usos story continues to evolve as Jimmy and Jey, now reunited after Jimmy’s dramatic save last week, will address their future and ongoing feud with The Vision. The eight-time tag team champions are expected to make a significant announcement regarding their next chapter.

Tonight’s Announced Matches and Segments:

AJ Lee returns : Her first Raw appearance in over 10 years, Becky Lynch confrontation expected

: Her first Raw appearance in over 10 years, Becky Lynch confrontation expected Contract signing : IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza

: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano : Styles seeks payback for Intercontinental Title interference

: Styles seeks payback for Intercontinental Title interference Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Valkyria returns to action following SummerSlam

Valkyria returns to action following SummerSlam The Usos reunion announcement: Jimmy and Jey address their future and The Vision feud

Additional appearances confirmed for Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Penta, and Jey Uso, with more matches likely to be announced throughout the evening as Wrestlepalooza anticipation builds.