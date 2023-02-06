Raw Preview (2/6): Catch Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers

WWE rolls into Orlando, Florida tonight for a live episode of Monday Night Raw from the Amway Center.

We’re now less than two weeks out from Elimination Chamber, which takes place next Saturday, February 18 from Montreal.

We’ve got four matches confirmed for tonight’s broadcast, including three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches and a steel catch match between two of the biggest female stars in WWE.

Matches for Raw

Here’s what we’ve got on tap:

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

Elimination Chamber Qualifiers:

Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way

Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest

Montez Ford vs. Elias

After Raw, the participants for each the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches will be set.

On the women’s side, confirmed participants include Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Asuka and Natalya. The winner will challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

For the men, Austin Theory‘s United States Championship will be on the line. Confirmed participants include Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed and Johnny Gargano.

Steel Cage Match Preview

The steel cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch was originally scheduled for the recent Raw 30 anniversary special, but was cut that night due to time constraints. WWE fans were so upset that the match was bumped that “WWE Women Deserve Better” trended on Twitter.

Since then, there have been even more twists and turns in this heated rivalry. WWE has put together the following video recapping the ‘road to steel cage match’ between these two former friends: