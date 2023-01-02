WWE Raw Preview (1/2/23): Title Matches, Road to the Rumble

WWE is in Nashville, Tennessee tonight for a live edition of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena.

With the new year in full swing, our focus shifts to January 28 and the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Last week’s Raw was a “year in review” highlights episode, but the big news was a surprise appearance by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare stated that he came back for “one thing” and one thing only, the WWE Championship. He did not explicitly state when fans can expect him back in action, but Rhodes’ return is imminent.

As of this writing, we know Raw will feature two championship matches. WWE is advertising the following matches for tonight:

Seth Rollins challenges Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Alexa Bliss challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship

Here’s what else we can expect:

Bobby Lashley returned to action last week during the live events Holiday Tour. The Almighty had been serving a suspension handed down by Adam Pearce. The WWE website is listing Lashley as one of the Superstars who will be in Nashville, so there’s a strong chance he’ll be back on television this week.

We know the Royal Rumble will feature Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches. WWE is advertising a Rumble qualifier for Friday’s SmackDown, so we can expect to see qualifying matches on Raw as early as tonight as well.

The only other match set for the Rumble is the Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Four weeks out, WWE will soon begin building a program for Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Champion.