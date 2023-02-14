WWE RAW Results (2/13/23): Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley Sign Contract For Elimination Chamber Match

WWE‘s latest edition of Monday Night RAW goes down tonight (2/13/23) from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York! Former WWE Champion’s Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley sign their contract for their showdown at the Elimination Chamber premium live event this weekend!

Live Coverage

The show begins and former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring. Adam Pearce is already in the ring and Becky grabs a microphone and says she’ll explain why Adam’s there in a minute. Becky shouts out Lita for assisting her in her victory over Bayley in a steel cage match during last Monday night’s main event. Becky says her path to WrestleMania isn’t clear but she loves to fight her way into things and ‘The Man’ turns her attention to Adam Pearce. Becky says she knows Adam likes to make fights. Becky asks Adam if she can fight her way into the elimination chamber match for this Saturday night and before Adam can respond, Bayley’s music hits and the leader of Damage CTRL makes her way down to the ring. Bayley says there’s no way Becky can be in the chamber match because of her antics with Lita last week.

Bayley says Adam needs to scrap what happened last week and insert her into the elimination chamber match because she’s actually earned it. Bayley says nobody wants to see Becky vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania and Becky points out that Bayley has never main vented WrestleMania like she and Bianca both have. Becky and Bailey start screaming at one another, Adam interrupts but so does the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bianca says she hears a whole lot of chat about her title and finds it odd that nobody thought of coming to talk to the champion herself. Bianca says if Becky and Bayley asked her, she actually likes where it’s going because she always wants to fight the best. Adam says he likes his Bianca is thinking and says Becky, Bayley, and Bianca will square off in a triple threat match and if Bayley or Becky win the match, the winner will be added to the elimination chamber match this Saturday night and the chamber match will begin as a triple threat match. However, if Bianca wins tonight, neither Becky nor Bayley will be added to the elimination chamber match.

Our commentary team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down tonight’s card, which includes a contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, Miz vs. Rick Boogs, and Miz TV with Seth Rollins.

We then head backstage where we see Byron Saxton with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. Damian says nobody is ready for him inside of the elimination chamber match this weekend and he’ll become the United States Champion. Dominik says he knows a thing or two about being locked up and nobody is ready for Damian on Saturday night. Dominik says he just got off the phone with ‘Mami’ (Rhea Ripley) and says she’s still busy promoting her WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair but she’s very excited for Valentine’s Day with him (Dominik). Finn says the chamber is this weekend but tonight The Judgment Day is focused on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Finn says if Ford and Dawkins want the smoke, he and Damian are about to roll them, pack them, and smoke them.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are making their way down to the ring and the Street Profits will face Finn Balor and Damian Priest after the break.

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (with Dominik Mysterio)

Priest and Ford start this one off. Priest scoops and slams Ford before making the tag to Balor, who nails Ford with a double stomp and goes for the cover but Ford kicks out. Ford drills Balor with a drop-kick and makes the tag to Dawkins and the Profits take out both Balor and Priest as we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Priest has Ford on the top turnbuckle. Priest looks for a back suplex but Ford counters in mid-air and nails Priest with a cross-body. Both competitors make tags and Dawkins and Balor are now going at it. Dawkins knocks Priest off of the apron and crushes Balor with a flying back elbow followed by a back-body drop. Dawkins goes for a corner splash and misses, but Ford makes a self tag and plants Balor with a suplex and goes for the cover but Priest makes the save. Dawkins is tagged back in and he and Ford crush Balor with a blockbuster and Dawkins goes for the cover but Balor lifts the shoulders after a two-count.

Ford knocks Priest to the outside and flies over the top rope and lays Priest out with a diving cross-body. Dominik distracts Dawkins and Balor slams Dawkins to the mat, goes up top, and crushes Dawkins with the Coup de Grace for the 1-2-3!

Winners – The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

After the match, The Judgment Day go on the attack and attack both Ford and Dawkins. Edge and Beth Phoenix rush down toward the ring to even the odds and the two WWE Hall of Famers clear house! Phoenix flattens Dominik with a massive lariat but Rhea Ripley comes out of nowhere and crushes Phoenix with Rip Tide. Edge rushes down to make the save but Ripley and Dominik escape and The Judgment Day stands tall.

It’s announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will sign the contract for their match at Elimination Chamber after the break.

Back from the break and Brock Lesnar makes his way down to the ring. Adam Pearce is already in the ring and Pearce demands that Lashley comes down to the ring now or the match is off. Lashley makes his way down to the ring and says they’re going to do things on his terms. Lashley says he told Brock that he had all of his management team look at the contract and Pearce says Lashley needs to come sign the contract. Lashley says he doesn’t know if he’s going to sign it and Brock claims that Lashley is too scared. The crowd chants ‘Bobby’s scared, Bobby’s scared, Bobby’s scared!’ Brock says he’s going to go down the ramp and kick Bobby’s a** and sign it for him. Security is standing on the ramp but Lesnar takes each and ever one of them out and Lashley crushes Lesnar with a spear…then a second one! Lashley makes his way down to the ring and signs the contract before leaving it on Lesnar’s motionless body.

It’s then announced the Michin will face Piper Niven after the break.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

Michin tries to slam Piper but Piper falls on Michin with a cross-body into a cover but Michin kicks out. Michin lays into Piper with come chops to the chest in the corner and goes for a corner splash but Piper catches and slams Michin to the mat. Piper hits a running senton and goes for the cover but Michin kicks out. Piper goes for a slam but Michin evades and drills Piper with a super-kick. Michin goes for a lariat but Piper catches Michin and plants her with the Lockness Slam for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Piper Niven

We then see a video package highlighting the return of Jey Uso from this past Friday night on SmackDown, where he and Jimmy defeated Braun Strowman and Ricochet to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Graves and Patrick hype up tonight’s main event between Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley before we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and we see the fallout following Dexter Lumis’ victory over Baron Corbin from last Monday night. Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley, who’s with Baron Corbin. Cathy asks Corbin about JBL’s harsh remarks last week and if JBL has left his side. Cathy interrupts Corbin and says something important is going on in the ring and cameras cut back to the arena and Sami Zayn is in the ring! Sami says he’s not here to hold up the show so he’ll get right to the point. Sami calls out Cody Rhodes and ‘The American Nightmare’ obliges and makes his way down to the ring. The crowd is on fire for these two and Cody welcomes Sami to Monday Night RAW and asks him what he wants to talk about.

Sami says everyone is talking about Cody and Paul Heyman’s interaction on last Monday night and when Cody said that he thinks he’ll actually be facing Sami Zayn at WrestleMania instead of Roman Reigns. Sami says he came all the way to Brooklyn, New York to ask Cody face-to-face if his words last week were just lip service or if he genuinely believes that he can beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Cody says when he said that Sami Zayn will beat Roman Reigns, he meant it. Cody says when he said that Sami Zayn would most likely be his opponent at WrestleMania, he believed it. The crowd reigns down ‘this is awesome!’ chants and Cody says he doesn’t think this is actually why Sami is here. Cody says it doesn’t matter what he thinks and it only matters what Sami Zayn thinks. Cody asks Sami if he believes he can truly beat Roman Reigns this weekend and Sami asks Cody if he wants to hear the truth. Sami says the truth is he doesn’t know if he can beat Roman Reigns. Sami says Cody hasn’t seen what he’s seen because he’s been in the trenches with The Bloodline for over nine months and they always find a way. Sami says Roman being in God mode isn’t just a catchphrase, it’s actually true. Sami says he’s seen guys bigger and stronger than he, who fully believed that they were going to beat Roman Reigns…but they all went down. Sami ponders that after all that, how could he believe that he’s going to be the one to finally knock off Roman Reigns? Sami says he can beat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Sami says he believes that he’s WrestleMania main event material because if he doesn’t believe that, nobody else will…but if anyone asks him if he believes he can beat Roman Reigns on Saturday night and walk out of his hometown of Montreal as the champion…he doesn’t know. ‘You can do it!’ chants ring throughout the Barclay’s Center. Cody asks Sami how he couldn’t know when everyone in the arena knows…and Sami’s hometown of Montreal will know on Saturday night.

Cody says Sami’s right and he hasn’t seen what Sami’s seen but for the first-time ever there’s dissension in The Bloodline and that’s because of Sami Zayn. Cody says he won the Royal Rumble this year and he intends to finish his story at WrestleMania and on Saturday night, Sami needs to finish his story and defeat Roman Reigns. Cody fires up the crowd, Sami is getting emotional and Cody says he doesn’t want to see Sami on RAW next Monday night…because he wants to see him at WrestleMania. Cody and Sami lock eyes as Cody’s music hits and both men exit.

We then see Carmella backstage. Nikki Cross approaches and says she’s excited to play with her new friend. Carmella asks where Asuka is and the former champion approaches. Carmella storms off and Asuka and Nikki come face-to-face. Candice LeRae walks in and asks Nikki about what’s been going on with her recently. Nikki laughs in Candice’s face and walks off as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and we see Cathy Kelley backstage, who re-welcomes Baron Corbin. Baron says he’s not worried about JBL because he’s a has been. Baron says he’s sick of being disrespected and he won’t be interrupted by Sami Zayn ever again and says that Roman Reigns is going to embarrass Sami at Elimination Chamber. Baron says Roman will walk through Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania because Cody was given everything, including the number 30 spot in the Royal Rumble. Baron calls Cody Rhodes, Cody’s brother, and Cody’s father all jokes. Cody is lurking around in the background and attacks Baron. Cody’s still in his suit during all of this and tells a referee to come down to the ring with them. Cody continues his attack on Baron and tosses him into the ring. Baron fights back and tells the referee to ring the bell and we have an impromptu match.

Cody Rhodes vs. Baron Corbin

Cody tosses Baron to the outside and launches him into the barricade. Baron shoves Cody throat first into the top of the barricade but Cody fires Baron into the ring post. Baron drags Cody onto the announce table but Cody sends Baron into the barricade than into the steel steps. Both competitors get back into the ring, Cody goes up top and cracks Corbin with a diving axe-handle. Cody plants Baron with the Cody Cutter and hits Cross Rhodes for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Cody Rhodes

Backstage, we see Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Liv Morgan. Natalya says Liv Morgan is too worried about herself and she and Liv start yelling at one another. Raquel both Liv and Nattie to calm down and focus on tonight. Liv makes her way down to the ring and six-woman tag team action will go down after the break.

Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Liv Morgan vs. Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmella

Raquel and Nikki start this one off. Raquel slams Nikki and plants her with an overhead slam. Both competitors make tags to Carmella and Natalya, respectively. A brawl breaks out with all six competitors and Raquel, Liv, and Natalya stand tall in the ring as Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki recover on the outside as we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Liv and Nikki are the legal participants. Liv crushes Nikki in the corner with a splash then drills her with a missile drop-kick off of the top turnbuckle. Nikki escapes to her corner and makes the tag to Asuka, who lights Liv up with a bevy of strikes and goes for the cover but Liv Natalya makes the save.

A brawl breaks out between everyone, Asuka cracks Raquel with a super-kick and plants Nikki with a German suplex before doing the same to Carmella. Asuka is just taking everyone out, including her own teammates and locks an arm-bar on Liv and Liv taps out!

Winners – Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmella

Backstage we see Maxine Dupri, Mace, and Mansoor. Maxine walk up to Chad Gable and Otis and hands them her card. Gable says he did some modeling back in the day but Maxine interrupts him and says she’s actually interested in Otis. Maxine, Mace, and Mansoor walk off and Bronson Reed is shown walking through the corridors and he’ll face Mustafa Ali after the break.

Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali sends Reed to the corner but Reed comes back and crushes Ali with a leaping shoulder block. Ali kicks Reed back and starts chopping at the legs of the big man but Reed launches him to the outside. Reed gets on the apron and lays Ali out with a diving shoulder tackle from the apron before sending Ali back into the ring. Ali nails Reed with a drop-kick and knocks Reed off of the apron with a Pele kick. Ali dives onto the outside but Reed catches his and fires him over the barricade and into some steel chairs. Reed drags Ali’s motionless body back into the ring and looks for a power-bomb but Ali flips behind Reed, springboards off the middle rope and plants Reed with a tornado DDT before going for the cover but Reed kicks out. Reed catches All who looks for another diving attack but Reed slams him, goes up top and comes crashing down on Ali with Tsunami and gets the 1-2-3!

Winner – Bronson Reed

We then see highlights of The Judgement Day’s attack on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Edge and Beth. Edge says he’s sick of The Judgment Day and Beth says this Saturday at Elimination Chamber, they’re going to remind The Judgment Day exactly why they’re called the grit couple.

Back at the ring, The Miz is making his way down to the ring and Miz TV with The Miz and Seth Rollins will go down after the break.

Back from the break and The Miz is in the ring and welcomes everyone to the latest edition of Miz TV. Miz asks everyone why he isn’t in the elimination chamber match this Saturday. Miz stops himself from complaining and introduces tonight’s special guest, Seth Freakin’ Rollins. ‘The Architect’ is sporting the viral big red boots that set social media ablaze over the last week or so. Miz asks Rollins ‘what are those?!’ and Rollins says it’s fashion, something Miz will never know about. Miz turns the conversation back to wrestling and asks Rollins where his head is at, Logan Paul or the elimination chamber? Rollins tells Miz that nobody wants to talk about that and everyone just wants to sing. Rollins leads the crowd with his theme song and Miz interrupts and says he’d rather listen to Taylor Swift and everyone is jealous because he has tickets to see her and nobody else does.

Rollins says his mom always told him if he doesn’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Miz says Rollins’ mother is probably disappointed in him because he got eliminated in the Royal Rumble by Logan Paul. Miz asks Rollins why he won’t talk about Logan Paul and Seth yells ‘shutup, Mike!’. The crowd chants ‘shutup, Mike!’ and Rollins says the reason he doesn’t want to talk about Logan Paul is because of WrestleMania…because that’s his dream. Rollins says he, Miz, and everyone in the arena loves professional wrestling and the crowd starts humming his theme song. Rollins says Logan Paul doesn’t care about professional wrestling and calls Logan selfish and soul-less and claims that Logan only cares about money. Rollins says he doesn’t want to talk about Logan Paul is because Logan doesn’t deserve it because all he cares about is attention but what he deserves is to get his teeth kicked in.

Miz says it sounds like Rollins is jealous and Rollins says he knows Miz is stupid, but he didn’t think he was this stupid. Miz says he isn’t stupid and the crowd chants ‘yes you are!’. Rollins asks the crowd if Miz is stupid, which is answered by a resounding ‘YES!’ chant. Miz keeps saying he isn’t stupid and says he and Rollins are the only two-time Grand Slam Champions in WWE history but unlike Rollins, he’s headlined WrestleMania, which is something Miz won’t do because of Logan Paul. Rollins attacks Miz and cracks him with one of the set’s chairs. Rollins lines Miz up for a stomp but United States Champion Austin Theory attacks Rollins form behind. Miz looks for the Skull Crushing Finale but Rollins nails Miz with a super-kick and plants Miz with a stomp. Theory comes back in and plants Rollins with A-Town Down and stands over Rollins with his United States Title.

Backstage, we see Rick Boots warming up and Elias approaches him. Elias says he’s heard all of the comparisons between the two of them and says it could be a lot of pressure to be compared to him (Elias). Boogs thanks Elias and Elias says if Boogs impresses him tonight against The Miz, maybe they can collaborate one day. Boogs says ‘Thick Rick is going to shred The Miz’ tonight and he heads to the ring.

We cut back to the ring and The Miz is still down after the attack from Seth Rollins and we head to a commercial break.

Rick Boogs vs. The Miz

Boogs makes his way down to the ring and Miz grabs a microphone and says after what just happened to him, there’s no way this match is happening right now. However, the bell rings and Boogs plants Miz with an overhead slam. Boogs scoops and slams Miz after curling him 10 times as the crowd counted each curl with Boogs. A massive press slam lands for Boogs, who pins the Miz and gets the quick 1-2-3!

Winner – Rick Boogs

We then see Chelsea Green backstage with Adam Pearce. Chelsea says she sent some strongly worded emails to Pearce’s manager after what happened last week on both RAW and SmackDown. Pearce says he was sent the emails by Green because he’s the manager of both RAW and SmackDown. Green asks to be put in tonight’s main event with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley to earn a spot in the elimination chamber match. Pearce says there’s no way that’s going to happen and walks out as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Byron Saxton is backstage with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. Byron asks the group if they’ll continue to have the upper hand this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Finn says they always have and always will have the upper hand. Damian says he’s going to walk out of Elimination Chamber as the new United States Champion and Rhea is going to walk out of WrestleMania as the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Rhea says Charlotte is a level below her and this Saturday she and Finn are going to kick-off WrestleMania season the right way when they get rid of Edge and Beth Phoenix once and for all.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick run down this Saturday’s card for the Elimination Chamber premium live event and we see a video package hyping up this weekend’s big event before we head to a commercial break ahead of tonight’s main event.

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

If either Becky or Bayley win, the winner is added to the elimination chamber match at this weekend’s premium live event, but if Bianca wins, neither Becky nor Bayley will be added to the match.

A brawl and some quick covers start this one off. Becky goes for a Man Handle Slam on Bianca right away but Bianca avoids and Bayley enters the fray but get tossed aside by Bianca. Bayley comes back and shoves both Bianca and Becky to the corner and launches Becky to the outside. Bayley cracks Bianca with a sliding elbow to the back of the head and goes for the cover but Bianca kicks out. Bayley is working over Bianca with the middle rope around the champion’s neck and snaps Bianca’s head back down to the mat. Bianca fights back and starts unloading strikes onto Bayley but the Damage CTRL leader plants Bianca with a back-body drop and goes for the cover but Bianca lifts the shoulders at two. Becky comes in but Bayley tosses her right back to the outside and locks in an ankle lock on Bianca. The RAW Women’s Champion is struggling but Becky comes out of nowhere and dives down onto the back of Bayley’s beck with a diving leg drop and goes for the cover but Bianca breaks it up.

Becky and Bayley are exchanging heavy strikes in the center of the ring, Becky nails Bayley with a springboard kick and plants both Bayley and Bianca with a double DDT and goes for the cover on Bianca but the champion kicks out and we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL make their way down to the ring. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions take out both Bianca and Becky and roll Bianca back into the ring, Bayley goes for the cover but Bianca kicks out at two-and-a-half! Bianca slams Bayley face-first into the top turnbuckle and goes for the cover but Becky breaks it up.

Becky rolls Bianca up but the champion kicks out. Becky goes up top, Bianca rushes to the top rope and looks for a super-plex but Bayley comes back into the ring and plants them both with a power-bomb and goes for the cover on Bianca, she kicks out, Bayley quickly goes for the cover on Becky, but she also kicks out! Bayley stacks Bianca on top of Becky and climbs to the top rope and looks for a diving elbow drop but Bianca moves out of the way but Bayley got all of it on Becky, and Bayley covers Becky but Bianca breaks it up. Bianca cracks Bayley with a trio of drop-kicks and sends Becky to the corner, where she unloads a bevy of punches onto the former champion. Bianca plants Bayley with a suplex and goes for her patented springboard moonsault but Bayley gets the knees up. Bayley rolls Bianca up with her foot on the ropes but Becky breaks it up.

Bayley sends Bianca to the corner, Bianca knocks her back, Becky climbs in the ring and plants Bianca with a super-plex. Becky nails Bayley with the Man Handle Slam and goes for the cover but Bianca launches Becky out of the ring. Bianca lifts Bayley for the K.O.D. but IYO and Dakota push Bianca back into a cover for Bayley but Bianca kicks out! Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Carmella, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan all come down to the ring to take out Damage CTRL and even the odds. Bianca press slams IYO SKY out of the ring and onto everyone at ringside. Bayley attacks Bianca from behind, Becky attacks Bayley from behind and the brawl is on. Becky plants Bayley with a Man Handle Slam, Bianca plants Becky with the K.O.D. on top of Bayley and Bianca covers Bayley for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair winning means neither Becky Lynch nor Bayley will be added to the elimination chamber match this Saturday night. Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Carmella, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan will compete inside of the elimination chamber with the winner earning the right to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair celebrates with her title as the show goes off the air!

