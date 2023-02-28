WWE RAW Results (2/27): Damage CTRL Defends Tag Titles Against Becky Lynch and Lita, Brock Lesnar Responds to Omos, More

WWE‘s latest edition of Monday Night RAW (2/27/23) is ongoing from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan! Damage CTRL defends the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Becky Lynch and Lita, and Brock Lesnar responds to Omos‘ WrestleMania 39 challenge!
Preview
- Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) (with Bayley) (C) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita — WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
- Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable
- Asuka vs. Carmella
- Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven
- Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
- Brock Lesnar Responds to Omos’ WrestleMania 39 Challenge
- The Miz Hosts ‘Miz TV’