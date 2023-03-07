WWE RAW Results (3/6): John Cena Returns, Sami Zayn Faces Jimmy Uso, More

WWE‘s latest edition of Monday Night RAW (3/6/23) is ongoing from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts! 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to WWE in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts and Sami Zayn battles Jimmy Uso!

Live Coverage

The show begins and we see a truck pulling up to the arena. Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman exit the vehicle and Heyman says that they didn’t solve the ‘Sami Zayn problem’ and tonight, Solo Sikoa solves the ‘Kevin Owens problem’, while Jimmy does the same to Sami Zayn.

In the arena, our commentary team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcomes us to tonight’s show and it’s time for our opening contest of the evening.

Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso) vs. Kevin Owens

Owens attacks Solo during the latter’s entrance and here we go! Solo takes control on the outside of the ring and fires Owens into the ring post before sending the former WWE Universal Champion into the ring and the bell rings to officially start this one. Solo chokes Owens with the middle rope and crushes him with a spinning back kick. Solo lights Owens up with some heavy punches and goes for the cover but Owens kicks out. Solo delivers several stomps to a downed and cornered Owens and lands a standing splash on Owens before going for the cover but Owens kicks out once more. Solo applies a head lock, Owens powers out, and lands a pair of clotheslines on Solo. Owens stomps on Solo’s foot, kicks him in the mid section, and wallops him with a senton. Owens sets Solo up in the corner and looks for the cannonball, Solo rolls to the outside, and Owens surprises him with a clothesline around the corner. Owens sends Solo back into the ring and goes up top, but Jimmy Uso gets on the apron and distracts Owens. Solo sends Owens to the corner and cracks him with a running hip attack and we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Solo has Owens on the top turnbuckle. Owens trips Solo to the mat but Solo plants Owens with Samoan Drop and goes for the cover but Owens kicks out. Solo tosses Owens to the corner and looks for a corner splash but Owens evades and both competitors are down. Both Owens and Solo struggle to their feet and when they do, they exchange heavy strikes. Owens looks for a stunner, Jimmy Uso gets on the apron, Owens clotheslines him off, sends Solo to the corner, and nails him with a cannonball. Owens goes up top and crushes Solo with a swanton bomb and goes for the cover but Jimmy comes in and breaks it up but Solo gets disqualified!

Winner – Kevin Owens (via DQ)

After the match, Jimmy and Solo attack Owens. Solo clears off the announce table and Jimmy puts Owens on top of it and delivers a number of strikes. Solo jumps on the barricade and is lining Owens up for a splash through the table but Sami Zayn comes out of nowhere ad makes the save! Sami fires Solo into steel steps and grabs a steel chair and starts swinging at both Solo and Jimmy but both members of The Bloodline escape through the crowd. Sami gets in the ring to a raucous ovation and the Boston, Massachusetts crowd is white hot for Zayn and Owens. Sami looks at Owens and offers his hand to help Owens to his feet but Owens slides out of the ring instead.

It’s announced that we’ll hear from Bobby Lashley after the break.

Back from the break and we see a video recap of the interaction between Bobby Lashley and Uncle Howdy from SmackDown this past Friday night. Lashley is shown backstage and he says Bray Wyatt isn’t a man as we see a Bray Wyatt logo pop up on the monitor behind him (Lashley). The former WWE Champion ponders what it will take for Bray to ‘face him like a man’ and the segment ends.

We then see Byron Saxton backstage with Carmella. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion says Adam Pearce inadvertently set up RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to ’embarrass herself’ before her WrestleMania match against Asuka. Chelsea Green appears and says it’s nice to see someone agree that Adam Pearce doesn’t know what he’s doing running RAW. Green says after Carmella defeats Bianca tonight, she’ll help Carmella get into the RAW Women’s Title match at WrestleMania. Carmella asks Chelsea to be in her corner against Bianca, Chelsea says she’d be honored to do so, and they both tell Byron to stop listening to their ‘private conversation’ and to leave, which he does.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her way down to the ring and she’ll face Carmella after the break.

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella (with Chelsea Green)

Bianca starts things off with a hip toss. Carmella rolls out of the ring and baits Bianca to the outside and Carmella shoves Bianca into the announce table before rushing back into the ring. Carmella meets Bianca with a kick to the mid section but the champion tosses her to the corner and back flips over Carmella before drilling her with a drop kick to the mid section. Bianca sends Carmella to the corner and looks for a splash, Carmella evades, but Bianca rolls her up but Carmella kicks out. Carmella drop kicks Bianca and we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Carmella has a head lock applied on the champion in the center of the ring. Bianca looks for a slam but Carmella slides behind the champion and uses Bianca’s braid to slam her to the mat.

Carmella grabs Bianca’s braid but Bianca catches her and nails her with a sidewalk slam over her (Bianca’s) knee and goes for the cover but Chelsea Green slides in the ring to distract the referee. Bianca drags Chelsea into the ring but Carmella spins her around and nails her with a super kick and goes for the cover but Bianca lifts the shoulders after a two count. Bianca sends Carmella to the corner and lands a few short spears before going up top and delivers some heavy hammer fists before back flipping herself to the mat. Chelsea rushes the ring, Bianca dumps her out of the ring and sends her over the barricade. Bianca gets back into the ring, Carmella rolls her up with her feet on the ropes, Bianca kicks out, and plants Carmella with the K.O.D. for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Bianca Belair

After the match, Chelsea Green rushes the ring and attacks Bianca. Carmella joins the attack and Asuka’s music hit and out comes Bianca’s WrestleMania 39 opponent. Carmella and Chelsea look terrified as Asuka approaches them, Asuka spits her mist out, Carmella ducks and it goes directly into Chelsea’s eyes. Carmella and Chelsea exit, Asuka stares Bianca down and the crowd is white hot for these two WrestleMania competitors. Both Bianca and Asuka look at the WrestleMania sign and we see replays from Asuka misting Chelsea.